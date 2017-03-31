Tottenham delay decision on whether to play home games at Wembley for 2017/18 season

Tottenham are to delay the decision whether or not to play next season’s home games at Wembley until the end of April.

Spurs were due to notify the Football Association by Friday whether they would host matches at the national stadium in 2017/18, but the club requested they be given more time.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were set to base at Wembley for a season while their new £800million stadium was completed, but there are concerns around the building work being finished in time. As a result, Tottenham could play out another season at White Hart Lane.

Tottenham will now have until April 30 to make a final call.

"We have agreed an extension until 30 April 2017 with WNSL in respect of the option to play home games at wembleystadium [sic] next season," Tottenham said via their official Twitter account.

"This is to give ourselves greater flexibility before making the final decision on the decommissioning of White Hart Lane.

"Our intention remains to spend next season at wembleystadium before returning to our new stadium in Tottenham for the 2018/19 season."

An application for Tottenham to host 27 matches at Wembley has been approved by Brent Council's planning committee, but chairman Daniel Levy suggested this week they could yet continue at their current ground for another year.

That would mean potentially moving to Wembley for the 2018-19 campaign, although it is understood the current agreement only applies to next season. Any application for a new time-frame would have to start again from scratch.

Levy said: "Whilst everyone is eager to know if this is our last season at the Lane, we shall only make the decision to decommission our historic White Hart Lane when we have greater certainty on the delivery of the new stadium."

Tottenham hosted European fixtures at Wembley this season, but struggled for form and results.

They lost two of their three Champions League group games at the national stadium while a draw there against Gent saw Spurs crash out of the Europa League.

Additional reporting by PA

