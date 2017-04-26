Tottenham’s season was 12 minutes from ending here at Selhurst Park when Christian Eriksen brilliantly kept it alive. Had Spurs drawn this game 0-0, as they were going to, then they would have woken up on Thursday morning six points behind Chelsea with just five games left. Antonio Conte’s side are not going to lose two of their remaining matches, no chance.

But one swing of Christian Eriksen’s right boot kept the race going. Eriksen scored a wonderful 35-yard winner, a goal of audacity and precision, a goal that of all the players on the pitch only he could have scored. For all of his creative vision and passing skills, at Spurs they call him ‘golazo’ and this moment showed exactly why.

It was, in truth, the only way Spurs could have won this game. They looked flat and tired for most of it, as they would be 47 games into a draining season. They looked like their energy was depleted and they were running on empty. Then Eriksen popped up and made sure that Chelsea have to stay sharp and alert for just a little while longer.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham player ratings







22 show all Crystal Palace vs Tottenham player ratings









































1/22 Wayne Hennessey – 6 out of 10 Aside from Eriksen’s screamer, the 30-year-old looked alert today and made a handful of top saves. Getty Images

2/22 Joel Ward – 6 out of 10 Ward pressed forward well today and this provided more width to Palace’s attack going forward. Getty Images

3/22 Martin Kelly – 5 out of 10 Caught out of position at times and failed to clear the danger when it was required on several occasions. Getty Images

4/22 Mamadou Sakho – 7 out of 10 The defender's performance was oozing confidence and belief. He had full control of Kane, until he had to leave the pitch due to injury. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Jeff Schlupp – 5 out of 10 He tackled well at times, but aside from that he failed to provide any impetus going forward for Palace. Getty Images

6/22 Luka Milivojevic – 6 out of 10 His experience of the game was evident tonight – he was reading the game well and inviting fouls from the frustrated Spurs side. Getty Images

7/22 Jason Puncheon – 5 out of 10 It was a mediocre display today. He was challenging well, but was wasteful in possession at times. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 James McArthur – 6 out of 10 McArthur was always trying to make space and provide an option when his side were in possession. Tackled well, too. Getty Images

9/22 Wilfried Zaha – 7 out of 10 The 24-year-old was certainly Palace’s biggest impact today. He looked lethal when he was picking up the ball and just charging at the Spurs defence. Getty Images

10/22 Andros Townsend – 7 out of 10 He was energetic, confident and causing problems when he was running at the Tottenham defenders. Getty Images

11/22 Christian Benteke – 6 out of 10 He was the target man today for Allardyce’s side today, but he failed to make a proper impact as he did not see enough of the ball. AFP/Getty Images

12/22 Hugo Lloris – 6 out of 10 A lack of activity in the Spurs box made this a very straight forward evening for Lloris. Getty Images

13/22 Kyle Walker – 4 out of 10 His movement was impressive. Aside from that, it’s hard to find something positive to say. His crosses were weak and his shots were dismal. Getty Images

14/22 Eric Dier – 6 out of 10 Dier defended cleverly and pressed up the field well, which provided the midfielders with another outlet and option. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Toby Alderweireld – 5 out of 10 An unusually lacklustre display today from Alderweireld, who continued to waste possession and make questionable decisions. AFP/Getty Images

16/22 Jan Vertonghen – 7 out of 10 Vertonghen stands his ground well and makes attacking almost impossible for the opposition when he is performing like this. Getty Images

17/22 Ben Davies – 6 out of 10 Davies was pushing up well and using the width of the pitch to his sides advantage. An all round disciplined display. Getty Images

18/22 Victor Wanyama – 5 out of 10 He was lucky not to see a second yellow, but aside from that it was a positive display. He was pinging the ball around well and tackling hard. Getty Images

19/22 Mousa Dembele – 7 out of 10 He was running the midfield prior to his substitution. Dembele looked energetic and he asserted his dominance in the early stages of the fixture. Getty Images

20/22 Christian Eriksen – 8 out of 10 Eriksen’s goal was simply sublime and his moment of magic is what secured the three points for Pochettino’s men. AFP/Getty Images

21/22 Dele Alli – 5 out of 10 The youngster was somewhat invisible in the first half and it failed to improve in the second half. His frustration was evident when he was subbed off. He did not look happy. Getty Images

22/22 Harry Kane – 6 out of 10 The Spurs main man was marked out of the game in the early stages, but the exit of Sakho gave him more time on the ball. He was creating chances, but just failed to convert. Getty Images

Last season when the title got away from Spurs they collapsed, exhausted and upset after working so hard to come away with nothing. Pochettino has promised that this year will be different, so the question here at Selhurst Park was whether Spurs would keep their chins up after a tough few days.

On Saturday Spurs were beaten 4-2 by a Chelsea side playing within themselves, showing just how far they still have to go to win things. Two days later Chelsea swatted aside Southampton by the same scoreline, reducing Spurs’ shot at a trophy this year to the slightest glimmer.

Here at Palace, Pochettino brought back Kyle Walker and Ben Davies, controversially rested for Wembley, into his team. Walker, given the choice, would rather have played on Saturday but here he was, back on the pitch with Kieran Trippier on the bench. Walker was Spurs’ best early option, skewing one shot and one cross wide from good positions, although they could never really find their rhythm.

Eriksen was the best player on the night (Getty)

Palace were clogging up the midfield well, not allowing any space between the lines. Pochettino had to move Eric Dier forward from defence into midfield, pushing Mousa Dembele up too, to try to get a foothold. Even then Spurs could not dominate. Victor Wanyama was booked for fouling Luka Milivojevic and was lucky to escape a second when he tripped Andros Townsend.

It was Palace’s first half more than Tottenham’s. Their plans worked better and while they could not create too much real chances they looked like a team who could create something out of nothing. Spurs needed to do more.

Pochettino turned to his bench, introducing Heung Min Son and Mousa Sissoko, of all people, at half-time. Wanyama and Dembele went off, Spurs sacrificing control for pace and width. It was an unfamiliar-looking 4-1-4-1, with Eriksen and Alli in the engine room. But at this stage of the season what good to Spurs would a point have been?

When Walker got free down the right, his perfect far-post cross found Alli, making that favourite run of his. At Wembley his scored from that position, but here he dragged his shot wide. Alli’s next effort, on the turn from the edge of the box, was harder, but he did force Wayne Hennessey into a save.

Mamadou Sakho was stretchered off, which would have been a disaster were it not for Palace’s recent run which ensured their Premier League safety. But the game was going scrappy, with Kane booked for a late tackle on Puncheon and Joel Ward booked for pulling back Son.

Spurs continued to push but and it briefly felt as if here, in the 47th game of a draining season, their intensity might start to fade. Eric Dier got up at the near post to head a whipped corner over the bar. Kane got up to head Davies’ cross but could not get enough power on it.

Sakho suffered a nasty-looking injury in the second half (Getty)

Just when it started to look as if Tottenham would need some magic, that is exactly what they got. Kane gave Eriksen the ball 35 yards out, in space, with no obvious pass on. So he touched the ball out in front of him and drove it right footed towards the corner of the goal. Hennessey is a tall goalkeeper but he was too slow getting down and his dive could not reach the ball as it whistled past him into the net.

The Spurs players ran over to the away end, and the fans celebrated wildly. They know that their season is not over. Not quite yet.

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1) Hennessey; Ward, Kelly, Sakho (Delaney, 56), Schlupp; Milivojevic, Puncheon; Zaha, McArthur (Cabaye, 63), Townsend, Benteke (Campbell, 81)

Tottenham (3-4-2-1) Lloris; Alderweireld, Dier, Vertonghen; Walker, Wanyama (Son, 45), Dembele (Sissoko, 45), Davies; Eriksen, Alli; Kane