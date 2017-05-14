Dele Alli has responded to questions over his long-term future at Tottenham Hotspur by insisting that “anything can happen” and suggesting he is open to the prospect of playing abroad.

The midfielder was named PFA Young Player of the Year for the second consecutive season last month after an excellent sophomore Premier League season.

Alli’s form, with 17 goals and 5 assists in the top flight this season, has led to him being linked with the likes of Real Madrid in recent months.

White Hart Lane through the years







12 show all White Hart Lane through the years





















1/12 Part of the crowd at White Hart Lane, London, watching Tottenham Hotspur play the visiting team, Bristol Rovers, January 1921 Getty Images

2/12 Fans waiting at the gates outside Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane ground, London, before Spurs' FA Cup replay against Cardiff City, 9 March 1922 Getty Images

3/12 This terrace of houses is being demolished in Paxton Road Tottenham to make way for a new stand at the football ground in White Hart Lane. A two tier terrace will be erected in its place that will provide accommodation for 5,000 seated fans with 14,000 below it. 2 May 1934 Getty Images

4/12 Girder men working on the roof of the new East Stand development at Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane ground, London, 17 July 1934 Getty Images

5/12 Tottenham Hotspur players training on the pitch at White Hart Lane in front of where the new East Stand is being built, 26 July 1934 Getty Images

6/12 An international football match between England and Germany at White Hart Lane, London, the ground of Tottenham Hotspur 4 December 1935 Getty Images

7/12 Crowds outside the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club at White Hart Lane, London, for the Spurs v Arsenal North London derby match, 3 May 1971 Getty Images

8/12 The old West Stand at Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane ground being demolished, London, December 1980 Getty Images

9/12 A vew of the refurbished East Stand at Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane ground, London, during a division one match between Spurs and Aston Villa, 29 September 1990 Getty Images

10/12 An aerial view of White Hart Lane, home of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club on 26 July 2011 Getty Images

11/12 Aerial Views of the New Tottenham Hotspur Stadium development at White Hart Lane on 6 May 2016 Getty Images

12/12 Aerial Views of Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane redevelopment as work continues at White Hart Lane on 20 April 2017 Getty Images

Asked whether he would consider a move to another league, the 21-year-old responded with an open answer, choosing not to commit his future to either Tottenham or English football.

“It's important you enjoy the journey, whether I end up at Tottenham for the next 15 years and retire here,” Alli told Sky Sports.

“I think it's important for me not to get too carried away by what will happen in the future. The way football is, anything can happen at any time.



“I will enjoy my time here now," he added. "Who knows what will happen in the future?”

Alli has played an integral part in Mauricio Pochettino’s promising Tottenham side this season, yet is likely to once again find himself finishing the campaign as a Premier League runner-up.

After coming second to Leicester City last year, Tottenham are likely to only finish below Antonio Conte’s Chelsea.

Tottenham will secure second place if they beat Manchester United in the last-ever game at White Hart Lane on Sunday.