Toby Alderweireld delighted Tottenham back on track in title race after 'very important' win at Crystal Palace

Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld has labelled his side’s 1-0 win against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night as a “very important” result for the side.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men continue to give chase to league leaders Chelsea and reduced the gap to four points last night after the Blues had pulled seven clear following their comfortable win over Southampton the day before.

Tottenham had travelled to Selhurst Park in search of a response and, up until Christian Eriksen’s winner, looked to be on course for a disappointing goalless draw.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham player ratings







22 show all Crystal Palace vs Tottenham player ratings









































1/22 Wayne Hennessey – 6 out of 10 Aside from Eriksen’s screamer, the 30-year-old looked alert today and made a handful of top saves. Getty Images

2/22 Joel Ward – 6 out of 10 Ward pressed forward well today and this provided more width to Palace’s attack going forward. Getty Images

3/22 Martin Kelly – 5 out of 10 Caught out of position at times and failed to clear the danger when it was required on several occasions. Getty Images

4/22 Mamadou Sakho – 7 out of 10 The defender's performance was oozing confidence and belief. He had full control of Kane, until he had to leave the pitch due to injury. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Jeff Schlupp – 5 out of 10 He tackled well at times, but aside from that he failed to provide any impetus going forward for Palace. Getty Images

6/22 Luka Milivojevic – 6 out of 10 His experience of the game was evident tonight – he was reading the game well and inviting fouls from the frustrated Spurs side. Getty Images

7/22 Jason Puncheon – 5 out of 10 It was a mediocre display today. He was challenging well, but was wasteful in possession at times. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 James McArthur – 6 out of 10 McArthur was always trying to make space and provide an option when his side were in possession. Tackled well, too. Getty Images

9/22 Wilfried Zaha – 7 out of 10 The 24-year-old was certainly Palace’s biggest impact today. He looked lethal when he was picking up the ball and just charging at the Spurs defence. Getty Images

10/22 Andros Townsend – 7 out of 10 He was energetic, confident and causing problems when he was running at the Tottenham defenders. Getty Images

11/22 Christian Benteke – 6 out of 10 He was the target man today for Allardyce’s side today, but he failed to make a proper impact as he did not see enough of the ball. AFP/Getty Images

12/22 Hugo Lloris – 6 out of 10 A lack of activity in the Spurs box made this a very straight forward evening for Lloris. Getty Images

13/22 Kyle Walker – 4 out of 10 His movement was impressive. Aside from that, it’s hard to find something positive to say. His crosses were weak and his shots were dismal. Getty Images

14/22 Eric Dier – 6 out of 10 Dier defended cleverly and pressed up the field well, which provided the midfielders with another outlet and option. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Toby Alderweireld – 5 out of 10 An unusually lacklustre display today from Alderweireld, who continued to waste possession and make questionable decisions. AFP/Getty Images

16/22 Jan Vertonghen – 7 out of 10 Vertonghen stands his ground well and makes attacking almost impossible for the opposition when he is performing like this. Getty Images

17/22 Ben Davies – 6 out of 10 Davies was pushing up well and using the width of the pitch to his sides advantage. An all round disciplined display. Getty Images

18/22 Victor Wanyama – 5 out of 10 He was lucky not to see a second yellow, but aside from that it was a positive display. He was pinging the ball around well and tackling hard. Getty Images

19/22 Mousa Dembele – 7 out of 10 He was running the midfield prior to his substitution. Dembele looked energetic and he asserted his dominance in the early stages of the fixture. Getty Images

20/22 Christian Eriksen – 8 out of 10 Eriksen’s goal was simply sublime and his moment of magic is what secured the three points for Pochettino’s men. AFP/Getty Images

21/22 Dele Alli – 5 out of 10 The youngster was somewhat invisible in the first half and it failed to improve in the second half. His frustration was evident when he was subbed off. He did not look happy. Getty Images

22/22 Harry Kane – 6 out of 10 The Spurs main man was marked out of the game in the early stages, but the exit of Sakho gave him more time on the ball. He was creating chances, but just failed to convert. Getty Images

The Dutchman’s late strike, coming 12 minutes from time, keeps Tottenham’s title hopes alive, however.

“It was very important,” he said after the game. “A difficult away game. We know Crystal Palace have won against big teams - Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool. We played in a very adult way. We did not gave them any chances and we know we have the quality and the creativity up front to make the difference."

When asked what the result meant for the title race, the defender replied: “We want to put pressure on them. They won. Of course we want to catch them but we want to defend the second spot as well. The only thing we can do is try to win our games. We fought as a team and did very well.

“We try to win our games. We know it [the title race] is going to be difficult but that is all we can do. This was a good response after the FA Cup semi-final.

“We are back in it. We showed character after Saturday and are back on track. That is very important, if you get a setback to respond immediately.”

Tottenham host Arsenal in their next fixture in what looks set to be a highly-charged north London derby, with Spurs on course to finish above their fierce rivals for the first time in more than 20 years.

Alongside Arsenal, Pochettino’s side are still to play Manchester United at home and Leicester away at the King Power Stadium in what will prove to be a defining run-in for Tottenham.

But Alderweireld remains focused on the next game at hand and believes the north London derby will shape up to be a “special day”.

“It is a massive game,” he added. “We are going to try and win at the Lane. It is going to be a special day and it is up to us to get three points.”