Tottenham have enjoyed another impressive season under Mauricio Pochettino, finishing in second to secure Champions League football for two consecutive years.

That said, Spurs are not the finished article and Pochettino, along with Chairman Daniel Levy, will be looking to strengthen over the summer. As they become more strongly associated with the title race as each season passes, Tottenham face increasing pressure to recruit and evolve in the right ways.

They can only sustain their current position in public opinion for so long before people begin to question why their highly rated manager and youthful yet experienced squad haven’t actually won anything.

Wembley will house the club next season while the construction of the new White Hart Lane continues, and concerns over their form at the stadium from this season linger. Having played all of their Champions League fixtures at Wembley, not to mention their FA Cup semi-final encounter with Chelsea, failure to win a single game poses questions over whether they can reverse the hoodoo next season.

While it may be harsh to judge Vincent Janssen on his first season at the club, he struggled during Harry Kane’s absence and struggled in front of goal all season long. Another player in his debut season is Moussa Sissoko, who at £30m has been a disastrous signing and will likely be replaced by Pochettino.

Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future







21 show all Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future







































1/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Tottenham's last ever game at White Hart Lane, a 2-1 victory over Manchester United, was played out in the shadow of several cranes looming over the stadium. AFP/Getty

2/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The new stadium is being built directly next door to the current ground and will actually be closer to the road named White Hart Lane. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

3/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The new ground will house 61,000 supporters: a 24,716 increase from the current stadium. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

4/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Tottenham had originally planned to move into the new stadium for the beginning of the 2012/13 season. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

5/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The pitch dimensions at the new ground will be 105m x 68m. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

6/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future A retractable roof was originally considered for the new stadium but these plans were eventually dropped. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

7/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The new ground is significantly larger than the old one. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

8/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future New pictures released by the club show the gradual decommissioning of White Hart Lane. @SpursOfficial

9/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future It has been reported that the NFL contributed £10 million to provide American football accommodations in exchange for allowing two NFL games per year in the new stadium. @SpursOfficial

10/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The stadium will feature the largest single-tier stand in Europe. @SpursOfficial

11/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Although the club have promised 61,000 seats, their admission that "the exact figure continues to move slightly as we refine the detailed design" hints that there could be more. @SpursOfficial

12/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The stadium will be ready in time for the 2018/19 season. @SpursOfficial

13/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Tottenham will play their 2017/18 home games at Wembley Stadium before the move. @SpursOfficial

14/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future With its bowl shape, the new stadium will bear more than a passing resemblance to the Emirates Stadium. @SpursOfficial

15/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Spurs fans will be able to pay extra to watch the team line up in the tunnel when the new stadium opens. @SpursOfficial

16/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Fans will have the option to watch the game from a number of luxury boxes and suites. @SpursOfficial

17/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The stadium will also host NFL games and concerts. @SpursOfficial

18/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The Sky Lounge will offer panoramic views of the pitch and across London. @SpursOfficial

19/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The new hospitality options are a significant upgrade on those offered at White Hart Lane. @SpursOfficial

20/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future It is planned that individual images of the starting XI will be projected onto screens when the teams are announced. @SpursOfficial

21/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The H Club will offer Michelin star calibre dining. @SpursOfficial

With Kyle Walker expected to leave in the summer, Spurs will desperately need to bring in a replacement while a back-up and competition for left-back Danny Rose would surely make for a sensible purchase. There is also the small task of fending off interest from cash rich clubs across Europe who will be interested in the likes of Kane, Christian Erikson, Dele Alli, Toby Alderweireld and Hugo Lloris.

It is a big summer for Tottenham who will be keen to build on recent progress and prove that they are capable of becoming a serious force in England, and eventually Europe, on a consistent basis.

With this considered, see the gallery above for 10 players Tottenham could look to sign in the coming summer transfer window.