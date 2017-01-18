Tottenham have until the end of March to inform the Football Association whether or not they intend to play their home matches at Wembley next season.

Spurs will be without a ground from next season as they prepare to move to into their new 61,000-seater stadium, which is being built on the same area of land as White Hart Lane.

As a result, Spurs are intent on using Wembley for the 2017/18 season as their home stadium, as they did with their Champions League fixtures this term.

According to The Evening Standard, the club remain relaxed about the deadline expiring and the Premier League are expecting them to confirm the move several months before the fixtures for the forthcoming season are revealed.

The reason Tottenham have not confirmed the temporary move yet is because they want to make sure everything about the £750m new stadium project is on track before they completely commit to anything.

That means this season will be the final one at White Hart Lane as it is, although the new stadium is only metres away – unlike the moves of Arsenal and West Ham to their respective new homes.