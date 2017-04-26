Thierry Henry admits only one Arsenal player would get into Tottenham's team

Thierry Henry has conceded that only one Arsenal player would merit a position in Tottenham’s starting line-up based on current form.

Henry, who scored 174 goals in 254 appearances for the Gunners and never lost against bitter rivals Tottenham, said that only Alexis Sanchez would definitely feature in a combined eleven.

Tottenham, who host Arsenal on Sunday, are 14 points clear of their North London rivals, knowing a victory would all but confirm that they will finish higher than Arsenal in the Premier League for the first time in 22 years.

Henry discussed the shift in power between the two clubs alongside Spurs hero Ledley King and fellow pundit Graeme Souness for Sky Sports.

“It's difficult for me as an Arsenal man at the minute,” Henry said. “But you have to be honest. At the minute also, I can only see right now Alexis Sanchez getting into that team without anyone saying 'how come he's in the team?'

“All the others, I think people will argue with that… but that doesn't mean Tottenham are going to win easily."

Despite their indifferent form of late, Henry argued that Arsenal’s players will be relishing the opportunity to disrupt Tottenham’s title bid.

“We're not here to compare my time and their time, but I can only think as a competitor if I was going to the Lane the way it is at the minute and people were thinking 'we cannot win any big games away from home' and we can stop them winning the title I would wake up that day thinking ‘this is my day today’.

“Hopefully they are going to have the same attitude.”