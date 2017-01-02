It’s a big game for…

Gary Cahill: Chelsea have the best defence in the league, conceding just 13 goals in 19 games. However their back-line lapsed in concentration twice in their last outing against Stoke. Cahill, the leader in that defence can’t afford to let that happen here, especially against a free-scoring Spurs side who have netted 13 goals in their last four games.

Best stat…

26: During the period between December 1990 until January 2002, Chelsea managed to remain unbeaten against their London rivals for 26 games - 17 wins and nine draws.

Remember when…

The last time Spurs beat Chelsea was in a 5-3 thriller at White Hart Lane. Diego Costa gave the visitors the lead, but goals from Harry Kane, Danny Rose and Andros Townsend turned it around before the break. Kane added another, Hazard pulled one back for Chelsea but then Chadli made it 5-2 to Spurs. John Terry scored a late consolation goal for the Blues.

Player to watch…

Dele Alli: The 20-year-old attacking-midfielder has been in scintillating goalscoring form of late netting five goals in just three games. The Spurs youngster has been their stand-out performer this year and he’ll want to carry on that red hot form against the table-toppers here.

Past three meetings…

Chelsea 2 (Pedro, Moses) Tottenham 1 (Eriksen), Premier League, November 2016

Chelsea 2 (Cahill, Hazard) Tottenham 2 (Kane, Son), Premier League, May 2016

Tottenham 0 Chelsea 0, Premier League, November 2015

Form guide…

TOTTENHAM: WLWWWW

CHELSEA: WWWWWW

Vital information…

KICK-OFF: 20:00, Wednesday 3rd January 2017

TV: Live on Sky Sports 1

Odds…

TOTTENHAM TO WIN: 9/5

CHELSEA TO WIN: 9/5

DRAW: 23/10

(Odds provided by Betfair)