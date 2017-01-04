Mauricio Pochettino challenged his Tottenham players to keep their intensity and keep pushing up the table after they ended Chelsea’s winning streak and climbed up to third. Spurs delivered their best performance of the season to beat Chelsea 2-0, a display which made them look like title challengers again. That is the tag that Antonio Conte gave them afterwards and Pochettino told his players to believe they could improve on their third-placed finish last year.

“Our performance today showed that we can be competitive and we can achieve big things,” said Pochettino afterwards. “But it's true it's only one game. We need to be consistent over the whole season. We are happy with the victory but it's only three points. And we still have a lot of things to do.”

Spurs often play brilliantly in December and January before dropping their level in March and April. Pochettino told his players that this season they have to keep up their intensity as they push for trophies in the second half of the season.

“To keep the intensity is always the challenge,” Pochettino said. “If we want to fight at the end of the season for big things, to lift trophies, you need to keep that intensity always. “

Tottenham are now just seven points behind Chelsea, and are even ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City. A season that looked like it would be about trying to scrape fourth could now turn into something more positive for them.

“It was important for us to reduce the gap,” he said. “The top four is very competitive, very close. It was perfect for us to arrive in the third place, and to be close. That is important for us. And there are a lot of games to come before the end of the season. Anything can happen in football.”

Before this season Pochettino said that Spurs’ last step to take was in their head, and he praised their mentality in holding onto their lead in such a difficult, emotive game. This was precisely the improvement he was hoping for from his team.

“We are very pleased because the most important thing for us was to show great character and to be very competitive,” Pochettino explained. “Maybe that was the problem last season, we could not compete in a better way. That means playing and suffering against a good team like Chelsea.”

Tottenham vs Chelsea player ratings







1/22 Hugo Lloris - 7/10 The Spurs captain wasn't called into action until the second half, but then stood firm to Costa's efforts.

2/22 Eric Dier - 7 Remained in a back three and played his part in clearing Chelsea danger in their rare spells of pressure.

3/22 Toby Alderweireld - 8 Contained Costa throughout and showed his awareness in covering for his teammates on occasions.

4/22 Jan Vertonghen - 7 Fluid in possession if somewhat overeager. Steady at the back.

5/22 Kyle Walker - 6 Back after suspension, he was less of a threat than Rose on the opposite flank but involved in the build-up to both goals.

6/22 Mousa Dembele - 7 The returning Belgian displayed his wonderful ability to move with the ball at his feet before being replaced.

7/22 Victor Wanyama - 8 Superb in breaking up Chelsea possession, he was pivotal to an impressive Tottenham victory.

8/22 Danny Rose - 8 A prominent figure who combined energy and physicality down the left-hand side.

9/22 Christian Eriksen - 8 A creative spark with an exquisite right foot. He put both goals on a plate for Alli.

10/22 Dele Alli - 9 Tottenham's two-goal hero. He twice ghosted between Moses and Azpilicueta to head home.

11/22 Harry Kane - 5 Led the line with strength but failed to threaten from an attacking sense.

12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 5 Untroubled for long periods, but nowhere near to either of Alli's headers especially the second with which he should have done better.

13/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 5 Struggled to keep track of Alli all evening, most noticeably for the two goals. His toughest opponent of the season

14/22 David Luiz - 6 Comfortable when bringing the ball out of defence, but switched off as Spurs bagged the lead before the break.

15/22 Gary Cahill - 5 Characterised a careless Chelsea display. Made headed errors, one of which that led to his booking.

16/22 Victor Moses - 5 Lost out in a competitive touchline battle with Rose and failed to see the game out.

17/22 Nemanja Matic - 6 A willing worker but, after one early through ball for Hazard, offered little to the attack.

18/22 N'Golo Kante - 5 Second best to Wanyama's strength and Dembele's skill in midfield.

19/22 Marcos Alonso - 6 Responsible for some inventive play, but too often on the periphery. Eventually sacrificed as Conte switched tactics.

20/22 Pedro - 4 His biggest contribution was an entertaining argument with Costa. Booked and wasteful.

21/22 Eden Hazard - 6 Flashes of skill and drive, but passed up his side's best opportunities.

22/22 Diego Costa - 6 Fought to the final whistle, but was given little time or space by Tottenham's back three.

This evening Spurs showed they could do exactly what Pochettino demanded from them. “For me, what it means to be competitive is like today. It is working hard, suffering, fighting, and sometimes letting the opposition have the ball. In that moment you have to work hard and be strong in your mind. That made us pleased and proud. Today we showed what it means to be competitive.”

Conte was disappointed that Chelsea’s winning streak was over but hailed Spurs as potential champions after the game. “Today we lost to a very good team,” Conte said. “Don’t forget that Tottenham fought last season to win the title and Pochettino has been working with this team for many years. Tottenham is one of the six teams that can fight until the end to win the title or find a place in the Champions League.”

Conte hoped the defeat would push his league-leaders to keep improving. “We have to restart, to continue to work,” he said. “It could be a good test for us. After a defeat it’s always very difficult to know your reaction. We showed we’re a team and this is very important for me. We tried to fight, we tried to win the game. I saw the right will in my players. My methods and ideas don’t change if we lose a game. My priority is to come and win.”