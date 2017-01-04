Dele Alli's double denied Chelsea a record-breaking 14th consecutive victory and fired Tottenham back into the Premier League title race.

Chelsea were bidding to become the only English side ever to win 14 successive top-flight matches in a single season but a pair of Alli headers either side of half-time consigned the Blues to a 2-0 defeat and their first league loss since September 24.

The result means Chelsea miss the chance to move eight points clear at the top of the table while Tottenham climb to third, seven points behind the league leaders.

Chelsea have looked almost unbeatable at times during their relentless winning streak, which has included beating Manchester City, Tottenham in the reverse fixture in November, and Manchester United.

But Antonio Conte's men ran into a Spurs side in supreme form themselves - they have now won five in succession in the league and seven out of their last eight in all competitions.

Central to their resurgence has been the return of key players to both fitness and form, not least Alli, whose third consecutive brace means he now has seven goals in four games, meaning he is back in the same groove that helped drive Tottenham's surprise title challenge last term.

For Chelsea, their record pursuit bursting may yet prove a blessing in disguise - but this loss comes as a timely reality check, particularly with crucial games against Arsenal and Liverpool fast approaching.

