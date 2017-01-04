  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

Tottenham vs Chelsea player ratings: Dele Alli fires Spurs to victory but it's a night to forget for Pedro

A player-by-player look at the two teams

  • 1/22 Hugo Lloris - 7/10

    The Spurs captain wasn't called into action until the second half, but then stood firm to Costa's efforts.

  • 2/22 Eric Dier - 7

    Remained in a back three and played his part in clearing Chelsea danger in their rare spells of pressure.

  • 3/22 Toby Alderweireld - 8

    Contained Costa throughout and showed his awareness in covering for his teammates on occasions.

  • 4/22 Jan Vertonghen - 7

    Fluid in possession if somewhat overeager. Steady at the back.

  • 5/22 Kyle Walker - 6

    Back after suspension, he was less of a threat than Rose on the opposite flank but involved in the build-up to both goals.

  • 6/22 Mousa Dembele - 7

    The returning Belgian displayed his wonderful ability to move with the ball at his feet before being replaced.

  • 7/22 Victor Wanyama - 8

    Superb in breaking up Chelsea possession, he was pivotal to an impressive Tottenham victory.

  • 8/22 Danny Rose - 8

    A prominent figure who combined energy and physicality down the left-hand side.

  • 9/22 Christian Eriksen - 8

    A creative spark with an exquisite right foot. He put both goals on a plate for Alli.

  • 10/22 Dele Alli - 9

    Tottenham's two-goal hero. He twice ghosted between Moses and Azpilicueta to head home.

  • 11/22 Harry Kane - 5

    Led the line with strength but failed to threaten from an attacking sense.

  • 12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 5

    Untroubled for long periods, but nowhere near to either of Alli's headers especially the second with which he should have done better.

  • 13/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 5

    Struggled to keep track of Alli all evening, most noticeably for the two goals. His toughest opponent of the season

  • 14/22 David Luiz - 6

    Comfortable when bringing the ball out of defence, but switched off as Spurs bagged the lead before the break.

  • 15/22 Gary Cahill - 5

    Characterised a careless Chelsea display. Made headed errors, one of which that led to his booking.

  • 16/22 Victor Moses - 5

    Lost out in a competitive touchline battle with Rose and failed to see the game out.

  • 17/22 Nemanja Matic - 6

    A willing worker but, after one early through ball for Hazard, offered little to the attack.

  • 18/22 N'Golo Kante - 5

    Second best to Wanyama's strength and Dembele's skill in midfield.

  • 19/22 Marcos Alonso - 6

    Responsible for some inventive play, but too often on the periphery. Eventually sacrificed as Conte switched tactics.

  • 20/22 Pedro - 4

    His biggest contribution was an entertaining argument with Costa. Booked and wasteful.

  • 21/22 Eden Hazard - 6

    Flashes of skill and drive, but passed up his side's best opportunities.

  • 22/22 Diego Costa - 6

    Fought to the final whistle, but was given little time or space by Tottenham's back three.

Tottenham put in a spirited performance to clinch victory over their rivals

Dele Alli's double denied Chelsea a record-breaking 14th consecutive victory and fired Tottenham back into the Premier League title race.

Chelsea were bidding to become the only English side ever to win 14 successive top-flight matches in a single season but a pair of Alli headers either side of half-time consigned the Blues to a 2-0 defeat and their first league loss since September 24.

The result means Chelsea miss the chance to move eight points clear at the top of the table while Tottenham climb to third, seven points behind the league leaders.

Alli shines as Tottenham deny Blues their place in history

Chelsea have looked almost unbeatable at times during their relentless winning streak, which has included beating Manchester City, Tottenham in the reverse fixture in November, and Manchester United.

But Antonio Conte's men ran into a Spurs side in supreme form themselves - they have now won five in succession in the league and seven out of their last eight in all competitions.

Central to their resurgence has been the return of key players to both fitness and form, not least Alli, whose third consecutive brace means he now has seven goals in four games, meaning he is back in the same groove that helped drive Tottenham's surprise title challenge last term.

For Chelsea, their record pursuit bursting may yet prove a blessing in disguise - but this loss comes as a timely reality check, particularly with crucial games against Arsenal and Liverpool fast approaching.

So how did the two teams fare? See the gallery above for our player ratings.

