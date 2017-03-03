Tottenham welcome Everton to White Hart Lane on Sunday in a match that pits two in-form sides against one another.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men currently sit second in the league, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, and Spurs will know that anything but three points against the Toffees could end all hopes they may still have of catching Antonio Conte’s Blues.

As for Everton, Ronald Koeman’s are continuing their push for European football as they seek to catch sixth-placed Manchester United who sit four points above them. A win at White Hart Lane would hand the Toffees a major psychological boost as they bid to kick on with their season.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick off at 1.30pm on Sunday 5 March at White Hart Lane.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports 1, with coverage starting at 1.00pm.

It’s a big game for…

Romelu Lukaku. The Toffees travel to Tottenham on Sunday with the task of beating a side who remain unbeaten at home this season. Enter Romelu Lukaku. The striker, who recently scored his 60th club goal for Everton, can expect to lead the charge as Koeman’s men look to end Spurs' impressive home record. There’ll be plenty of pressure on the Belgian but if his recent form is anything to go by then there’s no doubt the 23-year-old will be up for the task.

Kane v Lukaku : Premier League top scorers go head-to-head

Remember when…

Tottenham fired five past Everton in 2005? The last time Spurs were this prolific in front of goal against the Toffees was way back in 1958 when they recorded a 10-4 victory over the Merseyside club during the days of the old First Division.

Player to watch…

Harry Kane. Everton may have Lukaku but Spurs have their own in-form striker. Like his counterpart, Kane has 17 league goals to his name this season and is enjoying a rich vein of form. Indeed, the forward has scored 12 goals in 11 league and cup games in 2017, including three hat-tricks, and currently looks unstoppable. Everton’s backline will need to have their wits about them on Sunday if they stand any chance of extending their unbeaten run to 10 successive games.

Kane scored a hat-trick against Stoke last weekend ( Getty )

Past three meetings…

Everton 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Premier League, August 2016

Everton 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Premier League, January 2016

Tottenham Hotspur 0 Everton 0

Premier League, August 2015

Lukaku recently scored his 60th club goal for Everton ( Getty )

Predicted line-ups…

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Dier, Vertonghen, Alderweireld; Walker, Dembele, Wanyama, Davies; Eriksen, Alli; Kane

Everton: Robles, Coleman, Williams, Funes Mori, Baines, Davies, Schneiderlin, Gueye, Barkley, Lukaku, Lookman

Form guide…

Tottenham Hotspur: WDWLLW

Everton: WDWDWW

Odds…

Tottenham to win: 10/17

Everton to win: 24/5

Draw: 31/10

