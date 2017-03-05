Harry Kane won his top-scorer tussle with Romelu Lukaku by bagging a brace as Tottenham held on for a 3-2 victory over Everton.

Kane and Lukaku began the day tied at the top of the Premier League goal-charts, and the pair took centre stage again as Kane's double put Spurs two up before Lukaku's late strike sparked hopes of a comeback.

Dele Alli restored the two-goal cushion in injury-time before substitute Enner Valencia added another goal seconds later to complete a dramatic finish at White Hart Lane.

Victory for Mauricio Pochettino's men extends their unbeaten run to nine games and means they reduce the gap behind league leaders Chelsea to seven points, with the Blues travelling to West Ham on Monday.

Defeat for Everton leaves the side five points behind Manchester United as they continue to chase down a spot in Europe.

