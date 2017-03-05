  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

Tottenham vs Everton player ratings: Harry Kane shines as Spurs secure 3-2 victory over Toffees

A player-by-player look at the two teams

Click to follow
The Independent Football

Tottenham vs Everton player ratings

Tottenham vs Everton player ratings

  • 1/22 Hugo Lloris – 5 out of 10

    Aside from Lukaku’s strike, it was a very quiet afternoon for Lloris.

  • 2/22 Eric Dier – 6 out of 10

    Held the shape well and used possession efficiently to begin moves from the back.

  • 3/22 Toby Alderweireld – 6 out of 10

    Another encouraging display. Cleverly marked Lukaku out of the game for the majority.

  • 4/22 Jan Vertonghen – 7 out of 10

    Aside from his slip for the Everton goal, he was on exquisite form. He tackled hard and worked relentlessly.

  • 5/22 Kyle Walker – 7 out of 10

    Was good defensively, but even better going forward. He caused problems for the Everton defence with his deliveries.

  • 6/22 Victor Wanyama – 6 out of 10

    Rattled the woodwork with a sublime strike. Began a number of Spurs moves going forward.

  • 7/22 Mousa Dembele – 5 out of 10

    Made a habit of giving possession away with unnecessary inputs of skill.

    Getty

  • 8/22 Ben Davies – 6 out of 10

    Caused problems for Coleman all day and he was tracking back well to support the defence.

  • 9/22 Christian Eriksen – 7 out of 10

    His deliveries throughout were difficult to defend for Everton. He was a key element to every Spurs attack.

  • 10/22 Dele Alli – 6 out of 10

    Drifted out of the game at times, but deserved his goal to cap off a great team performance.

  • 11/22 Harry Kane – 9 out of 10

    Began the scoring with a moment of magic and doubled his tally with another clinical finish. He’s a defenders worst nightmare.

  • 12/22 Joel Robles – 4 out of 10

    His poor decision to roll the ball out gave Kane his second goal on a plate – should be doing better than that.

  • 13/22 Seamus Coleman – 5 out of 10

    Gave Davies too much space out wide and should have had more of an input from an attacking perspective.

  • 14/22 Ashley Williams – 6 out of 10

    Lost the ball for Kane’s second, but it arguably was not his fault. Had a tough day defending the likes of Kane and Eriksen.

  • 15/22 Ramiro Funes Mori – 5 out of 10

    Looked lost against such striking ability. However, he did make a number of vital tackles throughout.

  • 16/22 Leighton Baines – 6 out of 10

    Defensively he did his job at the back, but it would have been encouraging to see him moving up the pitch more.

  • 17/22 Idrissa Gueye – 7 out of 10

    Worked relentlessly throughout and found himself on the end of every loose ball. Clumsy in his challenges at times though.

  • 18/22 Morgan Schneiderlin – 5 out of 10

    Was also at fault for Kane’s second goal. Incredibly quiet throughout and failed to make an impact.

  • 19/22 Gareth Barry – 6 out of 10

    Read the game well, but lost most midfield battles – needed to be stronger.

  • 20/22 Tom Davies – 5 out of 10

    Struggled to find his feet in his new attacking position. Failed to show his ability in possession.

  • 21/22 Ross Barkley – 7 out of 10

    Continued to create chances from nowhere and was hunting for possession constantly. His work rate is faultless.

  • 22/22 Romelu Lukaku – 6 out of 10

    Aside from his goal, it was a quiet display from the team’s top goal scorer. He was marked out of the game and received very little service from the midfield.

Leighton Baines and Kyle Walker vie for possession (Getty)

Harry Kane won his top-scorer tussle with Romelu Lukaku by bagging a brace as Tottenham held on for a 3-2 victory over Everton.

Kane and Lukaku began the day tied at the top of the Premier League goal-charts, and the pair took centre stage again as Kane's double put Spurs two up before Lukaku's late strike sparked hopes of a comeback.

Dele Alli restored the two-goal cushion in injury-time before substitute Enner Valencia added another goal seconds later to complete a dramatic finish at White Hart Lane.

  • Read more

Kane wins battle of the strikers to guide Tottenham past Everton

Victory for Mauricio Pochettino's men extends their unbeaten run to nine games and means they reduce the gap behind league leaders Chelsea to seven points, with the Blues travelling to West Ham on Monday.

Defeat for Everton leaves the side five points behind Manchester United as they continue to chase down a spot in Europe.

So how did the two teams fare? See the gallery above for our player ratings.

Comments