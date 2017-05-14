Tottenham Hotspur bid farewell to White Hart Lane on Sunday, with Manchester United the final visitors to the historic ground.

Tottenham bid farewell to their famous old ground and prepare to spend a season at Wembley while a new stadium is built on the current site. Mauricio Pochettino's side saw their faint hopes of a Premier League title go up in smoke on Friday when Chelsea were crowned champions, but will still be keen to ensure that their home of 118 years is given a good send-off.

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at 4.30pm on Sunday 14 May.

Where can I watch it?

It will be televised live on Sky Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 4.15pm.

Preview

Chelsea may now be confirmed as Premier League champions ahead of Pochettino’s side, but Tottenham will still mark an important day in their club’s history this weekend. The visit of Manchester United will be the last ever game at White Hart Lane as we know it, which to most of their supporters will be an emotional day. In truth, however, their renovation of the stadium into a modern ‘super-venue’ is indicative of the club’s progress and is intended to take them to the next level.

Next season, Spurs will play their home games at Wembley. They have an awful record at the national stadium, failing to win a single European game there this season, and all involved with the club will see Sunday as an opportunity for a proper send-off before they enter a period of relative uncertainty. Manchester United will be hoping to spoil the occasion, but realistically have little else to play for.

Mourinho admitted after last weekend’s loss to Arsenal that his team has ‘no chance’ of finishing in the top four and that all of their attention would subsequently switch to the Europa League; a competition in which they have since qualified for an all-or-nothing final against Ajax at the end of the month.

With that in mind, you could be forgiven for expecting United to play with the handbrake on; realistically, none of their players will want to miss their season definer in Stockholm which, if they win, would catapult them into next season’s Champions League.

This is especially the case because of United’s terrible injury record, which will see Luke Shaw, Marcos Rojo and Timothy Fosu-Mensah likely miss the Europa League final along with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who’s horrible knee injury could impact not just this season but the rest of his career: Any further absences could prove fatal to their hopes of salvaging their season. Tottenham will remain without Erik Lamela and Harry Winks, while Danny Rose may make the squad, leaving Pochettino with a nearly full compliment of players to choose from.

It’s a big game for…

Harry Kane: He has become the King of White Hart Lane and he will want to make history by scoring in its final game.

Kane is on 27 goals for the season, which includes 21 in the league, and he will need to fire in a few more to catch Romelu Lukaku (24) if he is to win the Golden Boot for the second consecutive season.

Best stat…

Spurs are aiming to finish the campaign unbeaten at home for the first time in the league since 1964-65

Remember when…

Tottenham beat Manchester United 3-1 in May 2001. Their next victory over the Red Devils was 27 games later in September 2012, when they won 2-3 at Old Trafford.

Player to watch…

Axel Tuanzebe: The 19 year old has been thrust into first team action by Jose Mourinho amid his side’s injury crisis and is set to start at right-back against Spurs at White Hart Lane. He has made just two appearances this season including in United’s 2-0 loss to Arsenal last week, which all but ended their hopes of finishing in the top four.

It will be interesting to see how Tuanzebe copes with the pressure of his sudden responsibility against one of the league’s best attacking teams.

Past three meetings

Manchester United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Premier League, December 2016

Tottenham Hotspur 3 Manchester United 0

Premier League, March 2015

Manchester United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Premier League, August 2015

Form

Tottenham: WWWWL

Manchester United: DDWLD

Odds

Tottenham to win: 15/19

Manchester United to win: 37/10

Draw: 27/10