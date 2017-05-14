  1. Sport
Tottenham vs Manchester United player ratings: Christian Eriksen dazzles in White Hart Lane victory

A player-by-player look at the two teams

  • 1/22 Hugo Lloris – 6 out of 10

    The keeper made a handful of crucial saves today to keep his side in the lead. He commanded his box well and was quick off the line.

  • 2/22 Kieran Trippier – 4 out of 10

    The defender struggled to keep up with the pace and ability of Martial. Was on the backfoot for much of the game.

  • 3/22 Toby Alderweireld – 6 out of 10

    He held the line well at the back and made a number of crucial interceptions and blocks.

  • 4/22 Jan Vertonghen – 6 out of 10

    It was a disciplined display at the back, but at times he was dragged out of position in the hunt for possession.

  • 5/22 Ben Davies – 7 out of 10

    Davies assisted Wanyama’s goal in sublime style and his deliveries into the area throughout were problematic for United.

  • 6/22 Eric Dier – 6 out of 10

    Dier used possession well and continued to provide service for the forwards throughout.

  • 7/22 Victor Wanyama – 7 out of 10

    He scored the opener, worked relentlessly and his passing was faultless.

  • 8/22 Christian Eriksen – 8 out of 10

    As always with Eriksen, his deliveries were remarkable. His ability to pick a player out within a group is simply sublime.

  • 9/22 Dele Alli – 8 out of 10

    His movement off the ball upset United and caused chaos within their defence. He tested De Gea on several occasions – top display.

  • 10/22 Son Heung-min – 6 out of 10

    An energetic display, but it would have been encouraging to see him shoot more.

  • 11/22 Harry Kane – 7 out of 10

    He scored Tottenham’s second which capped off a terrific display from Spurs’ main man.

  • 12/22 David De Gea – 7 out of 10

    De Gea made several saves to prevent Tottenham extending their lead. Very dominant goalkeeping from the 26-year-old.

  • 13/22 Eric Bailly – 7 out of 10

    Held his position well at the back and was excellent in the air. A disciplined display from the 23-year-old.

  • 14/22 Chris Smalling – 5 out of 10

    He struggled to keep up with the movement of the Spurs forwards and, as a result, he was repeatedly dragged out of position.

  • 15/22 Phil Jones – 6 out of 10

    Jones held the line at the back reasonably well and controlled the United defence. A textbook display.

  • 16/22 Daley Blind – 5 out of 10

    Blind lunged into challenges, which left the United defence vulnerable at times.

  • 17/22 Michael Carrick – 6 out of 10

    As always, his vision when in possession was impressive. He was pumping balls up to the forwards relentlessly.

  • 18/22 Axel Tuanzebe – 7 out of 10

    The youngster held his own out there against a quality strike force. Made a number of vital tackles and interceptions.

  • 19/22 Jesse Lingard – 5 out of 10

    Lingard looked lost at times and was drifting into the background of the game. Needs to do more when he is in possession.

  • 20/22 Juan Mata – 6 out of 10

    He was impressive in possession, but it would have been encouraging to see him with more of the ball.

  • 21/22 Wayne Rooney – 5 out of 10

    He scored United’s only goal, which went some way to redeeming his poor defensive play.

  • 22/22 Anthony Martial – 7 out of 10

    His energy and pace provided a positive prospect for United. He troubled the Spurs defence with his trickery and footwork.

Tottenham bid a victorious farewell to White Hart Lane after 118 years as Mauricio Pochettino's side outmanoeuvred Manchester United.

Soon the ground opened in 1899 will be fully engulfed by the structure next door, with impressive progress on Spurs' stunning new home set to accelerate after this 2,533rd and final match.

The stadium points to a future as bright as life looks on the field, with Victor Wanyama and Harry Kane goals securing a 2-1 win against United as Tottenham ended their final campaign at White Hart Lane unbeaten on home turf for the first time since 1964-65.

A record-equalling 14th successive home league victory only underlines the club's progress and promise.

Chelsea may have wrapped up the Premier League title on Friday but nobody was going to spoil the party as second place was rubber stamped against a United side for whom a top-four finish is now officially out of reach.

The Europa League has been Jose Mourinho's priority for several weeks now, but the manner of his side's display, particularly in the first half, will stick in the craw.

So how did the two teams fare? See the gallery above for our player ratings.

