Tottenham bid a victorious farewell to White Hart Lane after 118 years as Mauricio Pochettino's side outmanoeuvred Manchester United.

Soon the ground opened in 1899 will be fully engulfed by the structure next door, with impressive progress on Spurs' stunning new home set to accelerate after this 2,533rd and final match.

The stadium points to a future as bright as life looks on the field, with Victor Wanyama and Harry Kane goals securing a 2-1 win against United as Tottenham ended their final campaign at White Hart Lane unbeaten on home turf for the first time since 1964-65.

A record-equalling 14th successive home league victory only underlines the club's progress and promise.

Chelsea may have wrapped up the Premier League title on Friday but nobody was going to spoil the party as second place was rubber stamped against a United side for whom a top-four finish is now officially out of reach.

The Europa League has been Jose Mourinho's priority for several weeks now, but the manner of his side's display, particularly in the first half, will stick in the craw.

So how did the two teams fare? See the gallery above for our player ratings.