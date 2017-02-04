Tottenham Hotspur have lost a little lustre in recent weeks and come into this meeting with Middlesbrough on the back of two draws.

The pulsating point at the Etihad was followed, in the Premier League, by a disappointing stalemate at Sunderland, and a return to winning ways on Saturday would be more than welcome.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, must start looking over their shoulder. Aitor Karanka’s team are solid yet unspectacular and with those around them in the table’s lower reaches improving, they must be careful not to be drawn into a tight relegation battle.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick off at 5.30pm on Saturday 4 February.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with highlights on BBC One from 10.30pm.

It’s a big game for…

Ben Davies: The Wales international is expected to be drafted in at left-back following Danny Rose’s injury at the Stadium of Light.

Tottenham’s full-backs are key to how they play and Davies has a lot to live up to as Rose’s replacement.

Best stat…

Only Chelsea and Tottenham have conceded fewer goals on the road than Middlesbrough.

Player to watch…

Harry Kane: After blanking in midweek against Sunderland, Kane has now gone two games without a goal, but has a chance of finding his shooting boots against another North-east outfit.

On his last appearance at White Hart Lane, in last month’s 4-0 win over West Bromwich Albion, he hit a hat-trick.

Past three-meetings…

Middlesbrough 1 (Gibson) Tottenham 2 (Son 2)

Premier League, September 2016

Tottenham 4 (Keane, Pavlyuchenko, Lennon 2) Middlesbrough 0

Premier League, March 2009

Middlesbrough 2 (Wheater, Mido) Tottenham 1 (Huth og)

Premier League, August 2008

Form guide…

Tottenham: WWWDD

Middlesbrough: LDDLD