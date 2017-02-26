Tottenham Hotspur can ill-afford a slip at White Hart Lane with Chelsea 11 points clear at the top, while breathing down their necks are Arsenal, Liverpool and in-form Manchester United.

Stoke have taken only two points from a possible 14 against the top six sides this season but it remains to be seen how Spurs will be affected by playing for 51 minutes with 10 men against Gent on Thursday.

At this stage last year, Tottenham were chasing Leicester for the title but now they are involved in a fierce battle to finish in the top four in order to qualify for the Champions League.

Team news

Tottenham Hotspur (3-5-2-1): Lloris, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Walker, Wanyama, Dembele, Davies, Alli, Eriksen, Kane.

Subs: Son, Janssen, Vorm, Trippier, Sissoko, Wimmer, Winks.

Stoke: Grant, Bardsley, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters, Whelan, Adam, Sobhi, Allen, Arnautovic, Crouch.

Subs: Muniesa, Berahino, Afellay, Diouf, Cameron, Imbula, Given.

Referee: Jonathan Moss (County Durham)