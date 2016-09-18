David Moyes refused to expand on the reasoning behind Patrick van Aanholt’s late removal from the Sunderland starting line-up for Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Tottenham.

The 26-year-old left-back was replaced by Jason Denayer on the teamsheet shortly before kick-off due to ‘medical reasons’, according to his manager.

However, despite Van Aanholt's apparent injury, television cameras captured him reacting to the news with surprise.

The Dutchman appeared to be informed of his demotion by Denayer during the pre-match warm-up and subsequently kicked a ball away in frustration.

When asked to explain why Van Aanholt was replaced, Moyes responded coyly.

“I've given a stock answer: for medical reasons, we chose to withdraw him from the game. If you don't mind, I won't follow up.

“You know me, I'd always like to be straight but I'm giving you what I think the best answer right now is.

"We advised the referee,” he added. “It was very late on, I got word of something very late obviously, and because of that, that affected the decision.

Tottenham vs Sunderland player ratings







22 show all Tottenham vs Sunderland player ratings









































1/22 Hugo Lloris – 6 out of 10 Had very little to do, so very little room for improvement/criticism here. Getty Images

2/22 Kyle Walker - 6 out of 10 Tackled well throughout, was involved throughout and patrolled the defence well. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

3/22 Toby Alderweireld - 5 out of 10 Done well with the ball at his feet, but off the ball he didn’t contribute much. Getty Images

4/22 Jan Vertonghen – 6 out of 10 Show his attacking ability today and was making a number of runs to cause problems for the Sunderland players. Getty Images

5/22 Eric Dier - 6 out of 10 Done the simple stuff well, but missed a number of chances that should have be converted. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

6/22 Victor Wanyama – 5 out of 10 Passed the ball well, but could have been stronger defensively. Getty Images

7/22 Mousa Dembele - 7 out of 10 Was a key aspect to the attacks of the home side, and passed the ball well. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

8/22 Moussa Sissoko - 7 out of 10 Battled hard throughout and was a key element to both the Tottenham attack and defence. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

9/22 Dele Alli - 7 out of 10 Showed snippets of exceptional quality throughout, but would have liked to have seen him on the ball more. Getty Images

10/22 Son Heung-min – 9 out of 10 An incredible performance for the winger, who terrorised the Sunderlands defence throughout and he showed great pace and ability to cross. Getty Images

11/22 Harry Kane - 7 out of 10 A classic Kane style performance, he got the goal but saw a sad end to the fixture as he exited down the tunnel on a stretcher. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

12/22 Jordan Pickford - 9 out of 10 An incredible performance for this youngster, who proved his shot-stopping ability time and time again throughout the fixture. AFP/Getty Images

13/22 Jason Denayer - 6 out of 10 After being called in just before kick off, he initially tough time against Son but he did settle and showed his defensive ability. Getty Images

14/22 Lamine Kone - 7 out of 10 A great physical premise as always and kept them in it at times. Getty Images

15/22 Papy Djilobodji - 6 out of 10 Looked strong defensively, but was clumsy in a number of challenges, which saw him receive a yellow card. Getty Images

16/22 Javier Manquillo - 6 out of 10 Done his job, but it appeared hard for him to make an impact against such striking class. AFP/Getty Images

17/22 Ibrahim Ndong - 5 out of 10 Looked clumsy in his challenges and gave the ball away unnecessarily at times. Getty Images

18/22 Jan Kirchhoff - 6 out of 10 Done well whilst he was on, certainly had an impact on the game play. Was subbed off towards the end. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Lee Cattermole - 6 out of 10 He held the ball up well, showed he can pass and tackle hard. Getty Images

20/22 Adnan Januzaj - 3 out of 10 After picking up two avoidable yellow cards – he was sent for an early shower. Didn’t do much he was on. AFP/Getty Images

21/22 Jermaine Defoe - 5 out of 10 It was a quiet day for the English who appeared to lack physical premise, and lacked any sort of service to allow to prove his potential. AFP/Getty Images

22/22 Steven Pienaar - 6 out of 10 Looked energetic throughout, continued to close possession down but failed to make an attacking impact. AFP/Getty Images

“As you well know, people can get injured in the warm-up.”

Mauricio Pochettino, the Tottenham manager, only learned of Van Aanholt’s removal moments before kick-off and expressed his surprise at the decision.

“I don't know what happened with him, it was a strange situation because it was in the last moment, nearly when we were going to the tunnel.

“I don't know if he's sure he has some problem. He was in the starting XI one hour and fifteen minutes before, and then in the last moment, the match referee told us that there was a change.

“It surprised me but you never know what's inside. I didn't see what happened.”

Pochettino saw his side take all three points thanks to a second-half Harry Kane strike, only for the Tottenham frontman to later leave the field on a stretcher.

Kane took a knock to his ankle as his side pressed for a second goal late on and may now face a spell on the sidelines.

“Now, he feels pain in his ankle and we see tomorrow,” Pochettino confirmed.

“He showed that maybe he has some problem in his ligament, but today it's difficult to assess and give an opinion. We have to wait tomorrow for a scan.”