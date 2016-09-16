Mauricio Pochettino's side come into this Premier League game after a disappointing 2-1 loss to Monaco in the Champions League. Over 85,000 Spurs fans packed into Wembley to watch their side lose and Pochettino will be determined to put this right at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

David Moyes' Sunderland suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Everton and will be up against it when they travel to north London this weekend.

It’s a big game for…

Jermain Defoe. The small striker will return to White Hart Lane to face his old club. Defoe left Tottenham in 2014 to join Toronto, he was then loaned back to Spurs where he scored once in two appearances before making the move to Sunderland in 2015

Best stat…

Sunderland have only beaten Spurs once in their past 14 meetings and the last time Sunderland beat Tottenham at White Hart Lane was in August 2008.

Remember when...

Former Tottenham superstar scored this last minute screamer to give Spurs a 1-0 over Sunderland, before his big money move to Real Madrid.

Player to watch…

Erik Lamela. The Argentinian attacking midfielder has looked sharp for Spurs so far this season. He scored for Tottenham against Everton in the opening game of the season and provided assists against both Liverpool and Monaco in recent matches.

Predicted line-ups...

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris Davies, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Walker, Dembélé, Dier, Eriksen, Alli, Lamela, Kane.

Sunderland: Pickford, Aanholt, Koné, Djilobodji, Manquillo, Ndong, Rodwell, Kirchhoff, Watmore, Defoe, Januzaj.

Past three meetings...

Tottenham 4 (Eriksen 2, Dembele, Kane), Sunderland 1 (van Aanholt)

Premier League, January 2016.

Sunderland 0, Tottenham 1 (Mason)

Premier League, September 2015.

Tottenham 2 (Eriksen, O'Shea OG), Sunderland 1 (Larsson)

Premier League, September 2015.

Form guide…

Tottenham: LDWDWL

Sunderland: DLLWDL

Vital information…

KICK-OFF TIME: 4.30pm

TV: Sky Sports 1

Odds…

Tottenham: 1/3

Sunderland: 10/1

DRAW: 23/5