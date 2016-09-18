After a disjointed showing at Tottenham's new home-from-home, Harry Kane was back in his natural habitat on Sunday, bearing down on goal at White Hart Lane. His second-half tap-in proved enough for Mauricio Pochettino's side to earn a win over David Moyes’ limited Sunderland.

Kane, last season’s Golden Boot winner, pounced on a Papy Djilobodji mis-kick to score his second goal of this campaign, but he may now be in line for a much-needed rest. The England international, who has had a non-stop schedule over the past two years, left the pitch on a stretcher with an ankle knock late on, shortly before Adnan Januzaj saw red for the visitors.

Changes were necessary for both sides, having each suffered defeat in their previous fixture. Moyes made three, but decided on another shortly before kick-off. Patrick van Aanholt was hooked for ‘medical reasons’, the Sunderland manager later claimed. His left-back’s reaction, caught by television cameras, suggested any injury was news to him.

Pochettino, meanwhile, could finally call on Mousa Dembélé, who returned to the side after a six-game suspension. The Tottenham manager recently said that Tottenham “do not exist” without the Belgian, who returned to the side following a six-game suspension. His comment was a joke, but it had a kernel of truth. Kane’s goal-scoring form without the Belgian around is certainly no laughing matter.

Last season, Tottenham's main gol threat scored just once in the 11 games Dembélé did not start, but notched 24 times in the 27 games he did. Only the home supporters were more grateful for the midfielder’s return, and the home side’s bright start was played out to chants of Dembélé’s name.

The opening minutes were all Tottenham. Moussa Sissoko, keen to impress on his full debut, drilled an angled shot wide after picking up Heung-Min Son’s daisy-cutting cross. Another ball from the Korean was met by Kane minutes later, but Pickford got down well turn his effort around the near post.

Sunderland, their young goalkeeper aside, were bystanders for the first 20 minutes. Pickford denied Dembélé, Wanyama and Toby Alderweireld in quick succession and then, as if to highlight his team-mates’ shortcomings, created the Black Cats' first moment of attacking inspiration. A high ball over the top from him found Jermain Defoe, but the veteran striker, returning to his former club, could not beat Hugo Lloris at the near post.

Moyes looked on exasperated at that point, but Sunderland were starting to weather the storm. Tottenham lost momentum, the crowd grew restless and there was a general lull in the action until Son, excellent throughout, cracked a shot against the outside of the woodwork in frustration.

Tottenham were being contained, held at arm’s length, and when a clear-cut chance finally came, it was Sunderland’s. Adnan Januzaj exposed Dier’s lack of practice at centre-back, cut inside on the right and squared to Steven Pienarr. The goal was gaping, but he fired straight at Kyle Walker’s legs.

More ‘aggression’, what Pochettino defines his intense pressing style as, was needed. Son took it to Sunderland’s backline right from the start of the second half, firing several shots and crosses from the left wing, but his team-mates were still not on his wavelength.

A spot of luck, or an individual error, was needed. Djilobodji delivered. The Chelsea loanee almost miskicked into his own net in the first half. When he completely missed the ball in front of his own goalline after the break, Kane was on hand to pounce and tap in.

1/22 Hugo Lloris – 6 out of 10 Had very little to do, so very little room for improvement/criticism here. Getty Images

2/22 Kyle Walker - 6 out of 10 Tackled well throughout, was involved throughout and patrolled the defence well. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

3/22 Toby Alderweireld - 5 out of 10 Done well with the ball at his feet, but off the ball he didn’t contribute much. Getty Images

4/22 Jan Vertonghen – 6 out of 10 Show his attacking ability today and was making a number of runs to cause problems for the Sunderland players. Getty Images

5/22 Eric Dier - 6 out of 10 Done the simple stuff well, but missed a number of chances that should have be converted. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

6/22 Victor Wanyama – 5 out of 10 Passed the ball well, but could have been stronger defensively. Getty Images

7/22 Mousa Dembele - 7 out of 10 Was a key aspect to the attacks of the home side, and passed the ball well. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

8/22 Moussa Sissoko - 7 out of 10 Battled hard throughout and was a key element to both the Tottenham attack and defence. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

9/22 Dele Alli - 7 out of 10 Showed snippets of exceptional quality throughout, but would have liked to have seen him on the ball more. Getty Images

10/22 Son Heung-min – 9 out of 10 An incredible performance for the winger, who terrorised the Sunderlands defence throughout and he showed great pace and ability to cross. Getty Images

11/22 Harry Kane - 7 out of 10 A classic Kane style performance, he got the goal but saw a sad end to the fixture as he exited down the tunnel on a stretcher. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

12/22 Jordan Pickford - 9 out of 10 An incredible performance for this youngster, who proved his shot-stopping ability time and time again throughout the fixture. AFP/Getty Images

13/22 Jason Denayer - 6 out of 10 After being called in just before kick off, he initially tough time against Son but he did settle and showed his defensive ability. Getty Images

14/22 Lamine Kone - 7 out of 10 A great physical premise as always and kept them in it at times. Getty Images

15/22 Papy Djilobodji - 6 out of 10 Looked strong defensively, but was clumsy in a number of challenges, which saw him receive a yellow card. Getty Images

16/22 Javier Manquillo - 6 out of 10 Done his job, but it appeared hard for him to make an impact against such striking class. AFP/Getty Images

17/22 Ibrahim Ndong - 5 out of 10 Looked clumsy in his challenges and gave the ball away unnecessarily at times. Getty Images

18/22 Jan Kirchhoff - 6 out of 10 Done well whilst he was on, certainly had an impact on the game play. Was subbed off towards the end. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Lee Cattermole - 6 out of 10 He held the ball up well, showed he can pass and tackle hard. Getty Images

20/22 Adnan Januzaj - 3 out of 10 After picking up two avoidable yellow cards – he was sent for an early shower. Didn’t do much he was on. AFP/Getty Images

21/22 Jermaine Defoe - 5 out of 10 It was a quiet day for the English who appeared to lack physical premise, and lacked any sort of service to allow to prove his potential. AFP/Getty Images

22/22 Steven Pienaar - 6 out of 10 Looked energetic throughout, continued to close possession down but failed to make an attacking impact. AFP/Getty Images

Finally ahead, it now looked unlikely that Tottenham would relinquish their lead. Duncan Watmore, a second-half substitute, briefly threatened to bring Sunderland back on terms but he saw his drilled effort fly some way wide of Lloris’ goal.

The hosts spent the rest of the game struggling to extend their lead, despite their dominance. Dele Alli and Dier both tried and failed, Pickford equal to their attempts, before Erik Lamela, who had started on the bench, made a lively cameo. The Argentine winger went close twice, one effort glancing just past the far post.

And yet, the second did not come, even after Januzaj’s late red for a robust challenge on Davies left Sunderland depeleted. Tottenham won, but only by virtue of Djilobodji’s mis-kick, and without creating a truly clear-cut opportunity of their own. The three points are what matter, but one of the division’s weaker sides could and should have been subjected to a rout.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Walker, Alderweireld, Dier (Davies, 76), Vertonghen; Dembele (Lamela, 74), Wanyama; Sissoko, Alli, Son; Kane (Janssen, 87).

Substitutes not used: Vorm, Trippier, Eriksen, Winks.

Sunderland: Pickford; Manquillo, Kone, Djilobodji, Denayer (McNair, 90+4); Cattermole, Kirchoff (Khazri, 78); N’Dong, Pienaar (Watmore, 63), Januzaj; Defoe.

Substitutes not used: Mika, Love, O'Shea, Gooch.

Referee: Mike Dean (Merseyside)

Attendance: 31,251