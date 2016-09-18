Harry Kane scored the winner and then left the pitch on a stretcher as Tottenham secured a 1-0 victory over struggling Sunderland.

Kane's second goal of the season came to Spurs' rescue at White Hart Lane but manager Mauricio Pochettino will be sweating on the striker's fitness after he had to be carried off in the 89th minute.

The victory sends Tottenham up to third in the table and maintains their unbeaten start, while Sunderland remain without a win in the Premier League this season.

The Black Cats were reduced to 10 men late on when Adnan Januzaj was shown a second yellow card but the sending off barely affected the contest, which Spurs dominated from start to finish.

The home side's afternoon, however, was marred by injury concerns with Mousa Dembele and Eric Dier both taken off in the second half, before Kane was also forced to depart.

Tottenham managed 19 attempts at goal in the first period to their opponents' three and for the first 25 minutes in particular, Sunderland's contribution was solely in blocking, deflecting and finally hoping that their goalkeeper Jordan Pickford would keep the hosts at bay.

Additional reporting by PA. Do you agree with our ratings? See above for our take on the action...