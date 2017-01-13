Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to stop a run of three straight 1-1 results against a stubborn West Brom team, as they look to close the gap on Liverpool and Chelsea at the top of the table.

The last seven meetings between the clubs have seen one win for each team, and five draws, four of them being 1-1.

It’s a big game for…

Nacer Chadli. The former Tottenham Hotspur man returns to White Hart Lane for the first time since his £13m transfer in the summer, looking to prove them wrong for selling him.

He will be looking to derail his former employer’s good form once again, after scoring in the first meeting at the Hawthorns in October.

Best stat…

Eight. Only Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne (nine) has more league assists that Matt Phillips (eight), the winger has also been involved in 11 goals in his last 10 appearances.

Remember when…

One of a few games that were seen as decisive moments in the demise of Tottenham’s title challenge was Tottenham Hotspur drawing at home to West Brom.

Craig Dawson made up for an own goal earlier in the game by rising highest to nod in a 73rd minute corner, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Player to watch…

Dele Alli. Arguably one of the Premier League’s most in-form players, Alli has scored a brace in his last three Premier League games, a new record.

He recently reached 20 league goals in only 52 appearances, ahead of Premier League legends like David Beckham (90), Frank Lampard (140), Steven Gerrard (169).

Past three meetings…

West Brom 1 (Chadli) Tottenham Hotspur 1 (Alli) The Hawthorns, October 2016.

Tottenham Hotpsur 1 (Dawson OG) West Brom 1 (Dawson) White Hart Lane, April 2016

West Brom 1 (McClean) Tottenham Hotspur 1 (Alli) The Hawthorns, December 2015

Form guide…

Tottenham Hotspur: WWWWWW

West Brom: WLLWWL

Vital information…

Kick off time: 12:30

TV: Sky Sports 1

Odds…

Tottenham Hotspur to win: 1/3

West Brom to win: 19/2

Draw: 22/5

(Odds provided by BetVictor)