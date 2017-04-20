Ugo Ehiogu, the former England defender, is in hospital after collapsing at Tottenham Hotspur's training centre on Thursday.

The 44-year-old, who works as Tottenham's Under-23s head coach, received treatment from the club's medical staff before being transferred to hospital via ambulance.

A statement by the north London club posted to Twitter read: “We can confirm that Ugo Ehiogu is currently in hospital after collapsing at our training centre earlier today.

“Our Under-23s coach received immediate treatment on site from our medical staff before being transferred to hospital by ambulance.

“Everyone at the club sends their best wishes to Ugo and his family. We shall continue to provide updates when we have further information.”

Ehiogu took charge of Tottenham's Under-23s in July 2014 after working at the club's academy on a part-time basis.

The Homerton-born defender started his playing career at West Bromwich Albion before moving to Aston Villa, who he represented on 308 occasions.

Villa sent a message of support to Ehiogu, tweeting: “Get well soon, @UgoEhiogu! Everyone at #AVFC wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Get well soon, @UgoEhiogu!



Everyone at #AVFC wishing you a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/dmj5zsFOzp — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) April 20, 2017

More to follow…