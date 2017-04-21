A tearful Paul Merson paid an emotional tribute to his ex-team-mate Ugo Ehiogu, the former England defender who passed away in the early hours of Friday morning.

Ehiogu was rushed to hospital on Thursday after suffering a heart attack at Tottenham Hotspur’s training ground, where he worked as the north London club’s Under-23s coach.

Merson played alongside Ehiogu at Aston Villa between 1998 and 2000 and appeared on Sky Sports News following confirmation of Ehiogu’s tragic death, despite being visibly distraught.

Ugo Ehiogu: In pictures







1/16 Ugo Ehiogu manager of Tottenham Hotspur U23 looks on Getty Images

2/16 Aston Villa defender Ugo Ehiogu holding the trophy after their victory over Leeds United in the Coca Cola League Cup Final at Wembley stadium. Aston Villa won 3-0 Getty Images

3/16 Ugo Ehiogu of Aston Villa is surrounded by fans after the Coca Cola Cup semi-final against Arsenal at Villa Park in Birmingham Allsport

4/16 Ian Wright of Arsenal is tackled by Ugo Ehiogu of Aston Villa during the FA Carling Premiership match at Highbury in London Ben Radford /Allsport

5/16 Ugo Ehiogu challenges Alan Shearer during the Barclays Premiership match between Newcastle United and Middlesbrough at St. James' Park Getty Images

6/16 Ugo Ehiogu of England during a trainng session at Bisham Abbey Allsport

7/16 England's Ugo Ehiogu scores the third goal against Spain during their friendly international soccer match at Villa Park Reuters

8/16 England's Ugo Ehiogu celebrates scoring against Spain during their international friendly match at Villa Park in Birmingham Reuters

9/16 England's Ugo Ehiogu celebrates scoring against Spain with Andy Cole and Frank Lampard during their international friendly match at Villa Park in Birmingham Rex

10/16 Barry Ferguson congratulates Ugo Ehiogu of Rangers at the end of the Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park Getty Images

11/16 Alan Hutton and Barhim Hemdani congratulate Ugo Ehiogu of Rangers at the end of the Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park Getty Images

12/16 Ugo Ehiogu with his 'Fans goal of the Season' award. Ally McCoist and Ross McDonald stand beside him PA

13/16 Ben Shepherd, Ugo Ehiogu and Matt Le Tissier of the FA legends look on during the Army FA and FA Legends Match at Madejski Stadium Getty Images

14/16 Matthew Wells, Assistant Coach and Ugo Ehiogu, coach of Tottenham XI looks on ahead of a pre-season friendly match between Stevenage and Tottenham XI Getty Images

15/16 Coach Ugo Ehiogu gives instructions during the Barclays U21 Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur U21 and Everton U21 Getty Images

16/16 Uncapped Ugo Ehiogu and Sol Campbell PA

“I’m still devastated,” said Merson. “He was such a top bloke it was unbelievable, he was a man mountain.

“You know what, Billy Joel sings about a song, ‘Only The Good Die Young’ and that is him. He was a top player, top bloke and a good friend as well.

“I talked to him recently. He was always winding me up saying: ‘Tottenham have got some good players coming through.' It goes out for his family and everything. It’s hard.”



Ehiogu represented Aston Villa on 308 occasions during a nine-year spell at the club between 1991 and 2000, after signing for the west Midlands club from West Bromwich Albion.

The Homerton-born defender made his international debut in May 1996, during the build-up to England’s hosting of that summer’s European Championships, but failed to make the cut for Terry Venables’ final tournament squad.

Ehiogu, who won four international caps in total, scored his only England goal in a friendly against Spain in February 2001 during Sven Goran Eriksson’s tenure with the national team.

By then, Ehiogu had joined Middlesbrough for a club record fee of £8million. He went on to spend seven years on Teesside, making a total of 153 appearances.

After leaving Boro, Ehiogu represented Rangers and Sheffield United before hanging up his boots in 2009.