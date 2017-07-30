Manchester United head into their final preseason game of the summer on the back of yet another victory – and perhaps another new signing – after a comfortable 3-0 win over Norwegian side Valerenga.

Compatriots Marouane Fellaini and Romelu Lukaku thumped in headers either side of half time Scott McTominay secured their fifth win in six preseason games, bouncing back from their 1-0 defeat to Barcelona in Washington DC.

And they look all but certain to be joined by Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic for the start of the new season as Jose Mourinho is on the verge of signing the third of his four desired signing this summer.

And with only one more game left now until the Uefa Super Cup against Real Madrid, United look like they building momentum.

Here are five things we learned…

Matic will slot in nicely

Pictures of Nemanja Matic clad in Manchester United training gear with the No 31 branded on his chest did the rounds on social media on Sunday and it is easy to see why Mourinho sees him as the final piece in his midfield puzzle.

Matic knows how Mourinho likes to play and knows what is wanted of him so bedding-in time will not be an issue – meaning that United are to be treated to a newer Paul Pogba this season.

The Frenchman played with more freedom – and pressed a lot higher up the field – against his Norwegian hosts that he did for the majority of last season and with the Matic anchor behind him and the constant running and metronomic passing Ander Herrera, goals should come a lot more freely.

Fellaini to stay

According to reports in Turkey, Fellaini agreed a five-year deal to join Galatasaray this weekend – something that many United fans took great joy in reading – but he sent a timely reminder of what he can do.

Mourinho rarely plays players that are about to leave – just ask Adnan Januzaj, Sam Johnstone, Memphis Depay, to name a few – but starting the Belgian in Oslo was as clear a sign as any that he was staying at Old Trafford.

United wouldn’t have won the Europa League without his goals last season – and wouldn’t be in the Champions League as a consequence – and his deflected header at the end of the first half emphasised his importance yet again. Mourinho likes him and will be very reluctant to see the back of him – despite his obvious frustrations.

Fellaini's header opened the scoring (Getty)

Left-back an issue

One position where United have yet to be really linked with a player for is left-back and it is probably the only position in the side where there is not a stand-out candidate for the role.

Luke Shaw is not Mourinho’s favourite player, to put it nicely, meaning that he, Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind and a-another will battle it out again this season.

Blind was the man in the hotseat on Sunday and despite an audacious attempted backheel which was dragged just wide, his lack of pace was apparent, particularly with the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata cutting inside and creating space for the overlap.

Blind is one option for Mourinho at left-back (Getty)

Lukaku proves his strengths

Just minutes into the second half, Lukaku thumped home a powerful header to double the visitors’ lead, and in doing so confirmed another strength of his which will make United more dangerous as the game goes on this season – aerial ability.

As already mentioned with Fellaini, United needed to go aerial to salvage points and European ties last season and expect it to be more of the same for Mourinho’s second year.

Lukaku is one of the deadliest headerers in the Premier League and managed 17 in his time with Everton. He and Fellaini jumping against tired defenders late in a game could make the difference for the Red Devils this season.

Youth makes an impression

Pereira is one of United best young stars (Getty)

United’s young guns put their hands up for the new season in the final game of the last when they comfortably dismantled Crystal Palace and they again looked like they were up for the challenge of breaking into the first team.

Andreas Pereira has been touted as the one with the x-factor but it was McTominay who made the early impression with a good finish to make it 3-0 before having an opportunity cleared off the line.

Pereira’s namesake, goalkeeper Joel, is thought of very highly at Old Trafford while the likes of Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Demetri Mitchell did well in the two full-back positions in the second half.