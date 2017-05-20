Walter Mazzarri takes charge of Watford for the final time against a Manchester City side needing at least a point to guarantee Champions League qualification.

The Hornets’ Italian head coach has only been in charge at Vicarage Road for one season, leading his team to Premier League safety. However, following talks with the Hertfordshire club’s board this week it was decided that the Pozzo family would look to appoint a ninth manager since their takeover in 2012.

The 55-year-old’s final fixture at the helm comes against Pep Guardiola’s third-placed team, who are still not assured of a top-four finish. Victory in Hertfordshire would seal third for the Citizens, while a draw would be enough for at least fourth. Lose, however, and the Etihad club would leave the door open for Liverpool and Arsenal to potentially overtake them.

Manchester City vs Leicester player ratings







22 show all Manchester City vs Leicester player ratings









































1/22 Willy Caballero - 6 Not much to do, perhaps his biggest contribution was a bit of time-wasting at the end as Man City resisted a late Leicester surge. Getty Images

2/22 Fernandinho - 6 Missed an early free header from a corner and very lucky to escape punishment for smashing Albrighton in the face with his forearm. Otherwise had little impact. Getty Images

3/22 Vincent Kompany - 6 Not overly tested in defence, picked up a yellow card for a cynical but necessary foul on Chilwell. Getty Images

4/22 Nicolas Otamendi - 5 Slipped for Okazaki goal and was occasionally a little suspect looking in defence. Lucky not to be caught out again. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Gael Clichy - 4 Hesitant in attack and suspect in defence, was fortunate the clear penalty he conceded wasn’t converted. Getty Images

6/22 Yaya Toure - 7 Man-of-the-match performance from the Ivorian. Kept the midfield ticking over with his passing and controlled the run of play from his deep-lying position in front of the City defence. AFP/Getty Images

7/22 Raheem Sterling - 7 A constant menace for City and enjoyed a lively tussle with Chilwell all afternoon. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 Kevin De Bruyne - 6 A fairly quiet game from the talented Belgian, outshone by his fellow forwards. Getty Images

9/22 David Silva - 7 Scored the opening goal and was a constant danger in the first half although was a little anonymous in the second. Getty Images

10/22 Leroy Sane - 7 Was a threat on the ball all game long and repeatedly got the better of Danny Simpson with his pace and quick feet. Getty

11/22 Gabriel Jesus - 7 Made no mistake from the spot and enjoyed another good display up front. Could have been a bit more clinical though. Getty Images

12/22 Kasper Schmeichel - 6 Couldn’t do much about either goal. Distribution was on point, did the basics well. Getty Images

13/22 Danny Simpson - 5 Fortunate not to be punished on the occasions when he lost his opposite man and was forced into a foul. Getty Images

14/22 Yohan Benalouane - 6 Terribly clumsy hack on Sane to give away penalty but made amends with a good block later on in the game. A mixed bag. Getty Images

15/22 Christian Fuchs - 7 Played out of position at centre back but actually looked quite good there and prevented a couple of City chances from going any further. AFP/Getty Images

16/22 Ben Chilwell - 7 Battled well with Sterling and was rarely caught out in defence and looked good going forward too. Getty Images

17/22 Riyad Mahrez - 6 Very quiet for a large part of the game, making his only real contribution as the last man in defence, then won a penalty but blew the chance from the spot in an unusual incident. Getty Images

18/22 Andy King - 5 Crunched Gabriel Jesus early on but didn’t have much other impact on the game and was subbed off injured with just over 20 minutes to go. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Wilfred Ndidi - 7 Involved quite a lot during the game. Made a series of crucial interceptions. Defensively solid. AFP/Getty Images

20/22 Marc Albrighton - 7 Provided the assist for Okazaki and could have equalised in the second half but scuffed a great chance. Also got a cheeky forearm to the face from Fernandinho just to liven up his afternoon. Getty Images

21/22 Shinji Okazaki - 7 Took his goal very well indeed and remained lively whenever he got a chance in attack, subbed with just over 15 minutes to go. Getty Images

22/22 Jamie Vardy - 5 Not given many chances but scuffed them when he did get a sight on goal. Industrious as ever, though. Getty Images

What time does it start?

Watford vs Manchester City kicks off at 15.00 BST

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports 2 from 14.45 BST. Highlights will be shown at 22.30 BST on BBC One.

It’s a big game for…

Pablo Zabaleta. Nine years after arriving at the Etihad, the Argentine defender makes his final City appearance at Vicarage Road. Afforded a rousing reception at the Citizens’ last home game of the season against West Brom on Tuesday, the 32-year-old will want to bow out by helping secure his side’s Champions League place.

Pablo Zabaleta leaves Manchester City after nine years of service ( Getty )

Best stat…

1989: The year when Watford last tasted victory against Manchester City. On that occasion, Tony Coton scored the winner in a 1-0 victory for the Hornets in the old Second Division.

Remember when…

Goals by Raheem Sterling and Fernandinho handed City a 2-0 win over Watford in August 2015.

Player to watch…

Gabriel Jesus. The 20-year-old has hit form at just the right time for City, scoring three and claiming two assists in his last four appearances. Another goal by the Brazilian would go a long way towards securing a top four finish for Guardiola.

Gabriel Jesus has established himself as City's main forward (Getty)



Past three-meetings…

Manchester City 2 (Zabaleta, Silva) Watford 0, Premier League, December 2016

Watford 1 (Watson) Manchester City 2 (Toure, Aguero), Premier League, January 2016

Manchester City 2 (Sterling, Zabaleta) Watford 0, Premier League, August 2015

Form guide…

Watford: WLLLLL

Manchester City: LDDWWW

Odds…

Watford to win: 15/2

Manchester City to win: 3/8

Draw: 7/2

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)