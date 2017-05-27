Watford have announced the appointment of Marco Silva as their new head coach.

The 39-year old, who has also managed in his native Portugal and Greece, quit his job at Hull against the club's wishes on Thursday after they were relegated to the Championship.

Silva has signed a two-year deal at Vicarage Road and will replace the outgoing Walter Mazzarri.

Watford Chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury told the club website: “Marco was one of the most sought after Head Coaches in the Premier League

OFFICIAL: #watfordfc is delighted to confirm the appointment of Marco Silva as Head Coach. pic.twitter.com/E90cIca34s — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) May 27, 2017

“His pedigree and promise speaks for itself with his achievements in top divisions elsewhere across Europe, as well as his work at Hull City last season.

“We are delighted to have secured his services and to be welcoming a Head Coach of his profile and potential.

“It’s an exciting time to be a Watford fan, and I’m sure all supporters will join me in offering Marco and his family the warmest of welcomes to Vicarage Road.”

Silva almost rescued Hull from relegation ( Getty )

Silva becomes the ninth man to take charge of Watford in just five years, with the Pozzo family having been quick to pull the trigger since their takeover in 2012.

Mazzarri signed a three-year deal when he took over last May but was dispensed with despite ensuring the club's safety in the Premier League with a 17th-placed finish.

Mazzarri failed to win over Watford's fans ( Getty )

His departure was perhaps not a surprise given that he replaced the popular Quique Sanchez Flores, similarly dispensed with despite guiding the club to 13th and the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Silva has signed a two-year deal but will know he must satisfy demanding owners if he is to see it out.

He won the Greek title with Olympiacos in 2016 and the Portuguese Cup with Sporting in 2015. He had also coached with Estoril before moving to Hull in January of this year.