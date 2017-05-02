​Jurgen Klopp says Emre Can's "fantastic goal" will mean nothing if Liverpool don't finish the job and end the season in the top four.

The German international sublime overhead kick earned the win against Watford and secured three points that could prove crucial come season's end.

With Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal all dropping points the pressure was on Klopp's side on Monday night but they responded with Can's goal enough.

Watford vs Liverpool player ratings







22 show all Watford vs Liverpool player ratings









































1/22 Heurelho Gomes - 7 out of 10

2/22 Adrian Mariappa - 6

3/22 Sebastian Prödl - 7

4/22 Miguel Britos - N/A

5/22 Daryl Janmaat - 7

6/22 Tom Cleverley - 6

7/22 Abdoulaye Doucouré - 6

8/22 Etienne Capoue 7

9/22 Nordin Amrabat - 6

10/22 Troy Deeney - 6

11/22 M'Baye Niang - 6

12/22 Simon Mignolet - 7

13/22 Nathaniel Clyne - 6

14/22 Joel Matip - 7

15/22 Dejan Lovren - 6

16/22 James Milner - 7

17/22 Emre Can - 8

18/22 Lucas - 6

19/22 Georginio Wijnaldum - 7

20/22 Firmino - 6

21/22 Divock Origi - 6

22/22 Philippe Coutinho - N/A

The Reds boss was delighted with Can's effort but said their position will count for nothing if they let it slip between now and the season's conclusion.

"We scored a fantastic goal," he said. "I only saw it once but it looked already pretty nice. I turned a little early and didn't see it hit the back of the net.

"It (their current position) is not important, if we give it away it means nothing.

"We have pressure and it means you fight for something that is good. It is positive pressure. We want to stay focused.

"We don't expect for a second it will be easy. If people think we have the three points against Southampton (next weekend) they can not have seen Southampton this season."