One week, three games, three defeats. This is not what the Jose Mourinho era at Manchester United was meant to look like.

United were out-classed at home by Manchester City and never got going at Feyenoord. But this at Vicarage Road was there worst of all. They were out-run and out-fought all over the pitch, beaten 3-1 by two late goals, a reward for their hosts who found an extra level at the end.

Mourinho’s tenure is just over one month old and any team with a new manager and new players can expect to improve. But this, United’s seventh game of the season, was their worst result and performance. Runs this bad are quite familiar in United’s recent history. They lost four in a row under Louis van Gaal last December. But Mourinho was brought in to improve standards and get results. And this week his team has looked as far away as ever. This is the first team he has lost three straight games in a season since he was at Porto.

No-one expects Mourinho teams to play exciting expansive football. But this Watford win owed to their doing the basics better than United: an early aerial assault, defensive organisation, plenty of running and clever counter-attacks. Walter Mazzarri and Mourinho never got on when they were in Italy, and Mazzarri said it was because of how similar they were. Here, Mazzarri beat his old foe with recognisable Mourinho football. But Mazzarri was only appointed by Watford this summer too. What is Mourinho’s excuse?

Mourinho teams are meant to be built on a strong defence but here they were a mess, even with Chris Smalling coming in for Daley Blind at centre-back. They struggled with Watford’s direct style and then were twice cut open by similar goals: a simple ball down to the by-line and a cut-back into the box. Etienne Capoue put Watford 1-0 up that way, and Juan Zuniga made it 2-1 with just seven minutes left.

In between those two goals United enjoyed more of the play, equalised through Marcus Rashford and had chances to go 2-1 up. But they never fully convinced, or threatened nearly as often as they should with the talent they had on the pitch. Heurelho Gomes had to make one good save from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, to keep the score at 1-1, but that was that. Mourinho clearly does not yet know his best team or his best system. Whether he even knows who his best players are is not clear from the sides he puts out.

Watford vs Manchester United player ratings







22 show all Watford vs Manchester United player ratings









































1/22 Heurelho Gomes - 7 out of 10 Made a number of good saves, looked good in the air from set pieces and could do very little about the close range goal – all round it was a good performance from the Brazilian. Getty Images

2/22 Craig Cathcart - 6 out of 10 Done the simple things well and supplied a key element to a very strong Watford defence. AFP/Getty Images

3/22 Sebastian Prodl - 8 out 10 Was an influence defensively and going forward. He won a large amount of aerial balls and looked strong in his tackles throughout. Fantastic performance. AFP/Getty Images

4/22 Miguel Britos 6 out 10 He done well with the ball at his feet, but he was getting caught out from time to time by the United forwards. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Daryl Janmaat - 6 out of 10 His effort rate was faultless throughout, and he got a good assist. He done well today and held his own. Getty Images

6/22 Valon Behrami 6 out of 10 Dealt with Pogba well and patrolled the pitch well. He looked strong and comfortable in possession. Getty Images

7/22 Etienne Capoue 7 out of 10 He continued this seasons fine form today, as he terrorised the United defence all dya and got a goal as a reward for his efforts. Getty Images

8/22 Jose Holebas 6 out of 10 He dealt with Rashford well and looked strong defensively throughout. There was a joyous simplicity about his defending that closed down a number of United attacks. Getty Images

9/22 Roberto Pereyra - 6 out of 10 He done well whilst in possession and proved a problem for the United defence, but from time to time he was making the wrong passing decisions. Getty Images

10/22 Troy Deeney - 8 out of 10 He won numerous headers throughout, looked energetic throughout and scored the final penalty to seal the deal. Getty Images

11/22 Odion Ighalo - 7 out of 10 Despite an early open-goal miss, he put a fantastic shift in for his side and his work rate is faultless. Getty Images

12/22 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 After repeating his mid week mistake, there is certainly room for improvement when it comes to his decision making. Getty Images

13/22 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Looked quick and strong – he done the simple things right but passes at times were sloppy. Getty Images

14/22 Erc Bailly - 6 out of 10 He didn’t see too much of the ball, but when was in possession, he looked comfortable and confident. His positioning was sometimes questionable. Getty Images

15/22 Chris Smalling - 4 out of 10 After being brought into the side for his aerial ability, he failed to beat the Watford strikers and lost a number of balls in the air. Getty Images

16/22 Luke Shaw - 7 out of 10 His speed was crucial today and he made a number of important challenges – looked good. Man Utd via Getty Images

17/22 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 Was brought into the side to patrol the middle of the park and win the aerial balls – but he was repeatedly beat in the air and made a number of questionably/risky challenges. Getty Images

18/22 Paul Pogba - 4 out of 10 Despite an early strike hitting the woodwork, he struggled to find his feet and prove why he is the worlds most expensive signing. Passes were sloppy and his challenges were clumbsy. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Anthony Martial - 6 out 10 Looked confident and was causing a threat until he was subbed for a head injury. Getty Images

20/22 Wayne Rooney - 5 out of 10 Looked uncomfortable in his new position, but started to find his feet as the game progressed. Looked uncomfortable in possession and lacked attacking prowess. Getty Images

21/22 Marcus Rashford - 6 out of 10 Looked lost on the wing and struggled to prove his potential, but his goal brang his side a glimpse of hope. Getty Images

22/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 5 out of 10 He had a few chances, but was unable to convert. He wasn’t as involved as a player like Zlatan shoud be – he needs to do better. Getty Images

The big issue for Mourinho is how to get the most out of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Wayne Rooney at the same time. One simple solution would be not play Rooney but rather than doing that, Mourinho tried again to find a new balance. So the 4-2-3-1 went out for a 4-3-3, with Rooney and Pogba backed up by Marouane Fellaini in central midfield. This was a better system for Pogba than playing in a pair, and he showed flashes, not least when he hit the bar from 30 yards in the first half.

But Rooney was no more effective in a midfield three than he was there for England at Euro 2016. Mourinho had said when he took over that Rooney would only play up front for him, rather than in midfield, but here he was squeezed into the team there anyway. Marcus Rashford did, at least, start his first Premier League game under Mourinho, and scored the equaliser early in the second half. But this did not look like a United team which is just about to click.

Manchester United never looked ready for the aerial assault that Watford had planned for them. They had already lost two games this week and it showed in their lack of confidence, focus and drive. Watford were ferocious from the start. United looked like they were mentally still on the motorway.

Jose Mourinho teams are meant to be strong in the air, but Walter Mazzarri decided to target them that way anyway, firing long high balls into the box from the start. When Sebastian Prodl got a free header on Jose Holebas’ free-kick, United should have woken up, even though Prodl missed.

But just two minutes later Watford missed an even better chance, a chance that showed just how unprepared United were at the back. Chris Smalling and David De Gea both went for the same long ball, collided, presenting Odion Ighalo with a simple open goal. Somehow he missed.

Zuniga celebrates scoring Watford's second against United (Getty)

United were still walking through the game, and soon it enough it cost them. Anthony Martial had the ball at left-back and was blind-sided by a Miguel Britos challenge of dubious legality. Daryl Janmaat stole in and pulled the ball back into the box. Etienne Capoue drove it home. Martial, who had hurt his head in a collision with Janmaat just before, took a while to get back up and limp off.

Watford were 1-0 up at the break and it was only when they tired in the second half that United took over the game. Rashford equalised on the hour mark after a clever move with Ibrahimovic ended with the teenager lashing home, Ibrahimovic’s cross having hit Valon Behrami in the box. Ibrahimovic had United’s one real chance after that, from Marouane Fellaini’s diagonal, but he could not beat Gomes.

It looked as if Watford were tiring, but their substitutes Nordin Amrabat and Juan Camilo Zuniga gave them the extra edge they were waiting for. Amrabat broke down the right unchallenged, to Mourinho’s fury, and played in Roberto Pereyra. He pulled the ball back to Zuniga, who scored with his first touch.

United were beaten and created very little in the final seven minutes. Watford could wait, their third coming in added time. Isaac Success, another substitute, broke down the left and passed to Zuniga. He was tripped by Fellaini, and Troy Deeney converted the penalty. Mazzarri’s substitutions were better than Mourinho’s, and so were his tactics.