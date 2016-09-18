Four Premier League matches take place on Sunday with Manchester United travelling to Watford in an effort to recover from two straight defeats, while Tottenham take on Sunderland, Crystal Palace host Stoke City and Southampton entertain Swansea. Follow the latest here.

Follow the live action below…

Please allow a moment for the blog to load…

Read more Premier League news:

Hull 1 Arsenal 4 match report

Leicester City 3 Burnley 0 match report

Manchester City 4 Bournemouth 0 match report

West Brom 4 West Ham 2 match report

Everton 3 Middlesbrough 1 match report