Four Premier League matches take place on Sunday with Manchester United travelling to Watford in an effort to recover from two straight defeats, while Tottenham take on Sunderland, Crystal Palace host Stoke City and Southampton entertain Swansea. Follow the latest here.
- Today’s Premier League fixtures:
- Watford vs Manchester United – 12:00
- Crystal Palace vs Stoke – 14:15
- Southampton vs Swansea – 14:15
- Tottenham vs Sunderland – 16:30
- Paul Scholes believes Marcus Rashford is the answer to United’s winger problems
- Jose Mourinho defends Paul Pogba after difficult start to life at United
- Why Mauricio Pochettino gives his players some home truths
- Moussa Sissoko reveals why he turned down Everton to join Spurs
