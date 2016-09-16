Jose Mourinho's Manchester United suffered a second defeat in as many matches when they travelled to Holland to play Feyenoord in the Europa League. Mourinho's men lost 1-0 on the night and will need to make a quick comeback in the league to ensure they do not slip even further behind Manchester City and Chelsea.

Watford showed their resilience last weekend, coming from two goals behind to secure a 4-2 victory away to West Ham. They will want to carry on that winning momentum into their clash with a wounded Manchester United this Sunday lunchtime.

It’s a big game for…

Wayne Rooney. The Manchester United and England skipper was left out of Mourinho's squad for their 1-0 loss to Feyenoord in the Europa League on Thursday night.

With Marcus Rashford knocking on the door at every chance he gets, how long will it be before Rooney will have to move over to allow new talent to come into the side?

Best stat…

Watford have lost 11 out of their last 11 games played against Manchester United. Their last win against Manchester United was a 1-0 victory in 1986.

Remember when...

Watford travelled to Old Trafford for the third round of the 1978/99 FA Cup and came out unlikely winners.

Player to watch…

Etienne Capoue. The French international has had an excellent start to the season. He's scored three goals and assisted one in four starts for Watford, including a goal and an assist in Watford's 4-2 comeback victory against West Ham last weekend.

Predicted line-ups...

Watford: Gomes, Britos, Kaboul, Cathcart, Holebas, Capoue, Behrami, Pereyra, Janmaat, Ighalo, Deeney.

Manchester United: Gea, Shaw, Blind, Bailly, Valencia, Fellaini, Pogba, Martial, Rooney, Mata, Ibrahimovic.

Past three meetings...

Manchester United 1 (Mata), Watford 0.

Premier League, March 2016.

Watford 1 (Deeney), Manchester United 2 (Depay, Deeney OG)

Manchester United 4 (Ronaldo, Rooney, Larsson, Llyod OG), Watford 0.

Premier League, January 2007.

Form guide…

Watford: DDDLLW

Manchester United: WWWWLL

Vital information…

KICK-OFF TIME: 12pm

TV: BT Sport 1

Odds…

Watford: 11/2

Manchester United: 4/7

DRAW: 13/4