  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

Watford vs Manchester United player ratings: Who rated highest - and lowest - as United slump for third time in a row?

United were again sluggish as Watford emerged with all three points

  • 1/22 Heurelho Gomes - 7 out of 10

    Made a number of good saves, looked good in the air from set pieces and could do very little about the close range goal – all round it was a good performance from the Brazilian.

    Getty Images

  • 2/22 Craig Cathcart - 6 out of 10

    Done the simple things well and supplied a key element to a very strong Watford defence.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 3/22 Sebastian Prodl - 8 out 10

    Was an influence defensively and going forward. He won a large amount of aerial balls and looked strong in his tackles throughout. Fantastic performance.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 4/22 Miguel Britos 6 out 10

    He done well with the ball at his feet, but he was getting caught out from time to time by the United forwards.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 5/22 Daryl Janmaat - 6 out of 10

    His effort rate was faultless throughout, and he got a good assist. He done well today and held his own.

    Getty Images

  • 6/22 Valon Behrami 6 out of 10

    Dealt with Pogba well and patrolled the pitch well. He looked strong and comfortable in possession.

    Getty Images

  • 7/22 Etienne Capoue 7 out of 10

    He continued this seasons fine form today, as he terrorised the United defence all dya and got a goal as a reward for his efforts.

    Getty Images

  • 8/22 Jose Holebas 6 out of 10

    He dealt with Rashford well and looked strong defensively throughout. There was a joyous simplicity about his defending that closed down a number of United attacks.

    Getty Images

  • 9/22 Roberto Pereyra - 6 out of 10

    He done well whilst in possession and proved a problem for the United defence, but from time to time he was making the wrong passing decisions.

    Getty Images

  • 10/22 Troy Deeney - 8 out of 10

    He won numerous headers throughout, looked energetic throughout and scored the final penalty to seal the deal.

    Getty Images

  • 11/22 Odion Ighalo - 7 out of 10

    Despite an early open-goal miss, he put a fantastic shift in for his side and his work rate is faultless.

    Getty Images

  • 12/22 David de Gea - 6 out of 10

    After repeating his mid week mistake, there is certainly room for improvement when it comes to his decision making.

    Getty Images

  • 13/22 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10

    Looked quick and strong – he done the simple things right but passes at times were sloppy.

    Getty Images

  • 14/22 Erc Bailly - 6 out of 10

    He didn’t see too much of the ball, but when was in possession, he looked comfortable and confident. His positioning was sometimes questionable.

    Getty Images

  • 15/22 Chris Smalling - 4 out of 10

    After being brought into the side for his aerial ability, he failed to beat the Watford strikers and lost a number of balls in the air.

    Getty Images

  • 16/22 Luke Shaw - 7 out of 10

    His speed was crucial today and he made a number of important challenges – looked good.

    Man Utd via Getty Images

  • 17/22 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10

    Was brought into the side to patrol the middle of the park and win the aerial balls – but he was repeatedly beat in the air and made a number of questionably/risky challenges.

    Getty Images

  • 18/22 Paul Pogba - 4 out of 10

    Despite an early strike hitting the woodwork, he struggled to find his feet and prove why he is the worlds most expensive signing. Passes were sloppy and his challenges were clumbsy.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 19/22 Anthony Martial - 6 out 10

    Looked confident and was causing a threat until he was subbed for a head injury.

    Getty Images

  • 20/22 Wayne Rooney - 5 out of 10

    Looked uncomfortable in his new position, but started to find his feet as the game progressed. Looked uncomfortable in possession and lacked attacking prowess.

    Getty Images

  • 21/22 Marcus Rashford - 6 out of 10

    Looked lost on the wing and struggled to prove his potential, but his goal brang his side a glimpse of hope.

    Getty Images

  • 22/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 5 out of 10

    He had a few chances, but was unable to convert. He wasn’t as involved as a player like Zlatan shoud be – he needs to do better.

    Getty Images

Jose Mourinho and his Manchester United side endured a week to forget as Watford secured a well-deserved victory over their Premier League rivals.

Going into the game on the back of a derby defeat at home to Manchester City and a Europa League loss at Feyenoord, United were largely disappointing as Mourinho slipped to three successive defeats as a manager for the first time in over a decade.

The in-form Etienne Capoue struck his fourth goal in six games to put the hosts ahead at Vicarage Road and although Marcus Rashford levelled on 62 minutes with United's first shot on target, Camilo Zuniga came off the bench and scored almost immediately before a late Troy Deeney penalty secured a memorable 3-1 win for the Hornets - their first victory over United since 1986.

Watford late show condemns Mourinho's United to third defeat in a row

No Manchester United player has scored more goals than Rashford since he burst onto the scene in February and his more esteemed team-mates were largely poor, with skipper Wayne Rooney and the world's most expensive player, Paul Pogba, off-colour in the midfield and Zlatan Ibrahimovic well-marshalled by the Watford defence.

Watford passed up a gilt-edged chance to open the scoring as miscommunication between David de Gea and Chris Smalling saw the ball fall to the feet of Odion Ighalo but, with the goal gaping, he slid his effort wide.

Additional reporting by PA. Do you agree with our player ratings? See above to see our take on the action...

