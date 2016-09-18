Jose Mourinho and his Manchester United side endured a week to forget as Watford secured a well-deserved victory over their Premier League rivals.

Going into the game on the back of a derby defeat at home to Manchester City and a Europa League loss at Feyenoord, United were largely disappointing as Mourinho slipped to three successive defeats as a manager for the first time in over a decade.

The in-form Etienne Capoue struck his fourth goal in six games to put the hosts ahead at Vicarage Road and although Marcus Rashford levelled on 62 minutes with United's first shot on target, Camilo Zuniga came off the bench and scored almost immediately before a late Troy Deeney penalty secured a memorable 3-1 win for the Hornets - their first victory over United since 1986.

No Manchester United player has scored more goals than Rashford since he burst onto the scene in February and his more esteemed team-mates were largely poor, with skipper Wayne Rooney and the world's most expensive player, Paul Pogba, off-colour in the midfield and Zlatan Ibrahimovic well-marshalled by the Watford defence.

Watford passed up a gilt-edged chance to open the scoring as miscommunication between David de Gea and Chris Smalling saw the ball fall to the feet of Odion Ighalo but, with the goal gaping, he slid his effort wide.

