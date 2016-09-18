Jose Mourinho has reverted to his full-strength Manchester United line-up for the trip to Watford in the Premier League.

The 20-time English champions have suffered two successive defeats for the first time under Mourinho's reign, against Manchester City and Feyenoord, meaning today's clash carries extra significance.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to the starting line-up alongside Wayne Rooney while Paul Pogba and teenage sensation Marcus Rashford remain in the side after the Europa League slump in Rotterdam.

Pogba has come in for heavy criticism after a series of lukewarm displays following his world-record £89m transfer from Juventus this summer but Mourinho retains his faith in the France international.

A more complete back-four features at Vicarage Road, also, with Antonio Valencia and Luke Shaw bookending Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly at the back.

For Watford, meanwhile, Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo start up-front for the visit of Mourinho's title-favourites.

Roberto Pereyra and Etienne Capoue provide a dash of flair and steel in midfield, which may be required considering the strong United team making the trip south.

Watford: Gomes; Cathcart, Prodl, Britos; Janmaat, Pereyra, Behrami, Capoue, Holebas; Deeney, Ighalo.

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Shaw; Pogba, Fellaini; Rooney, Martial, Rashford; Ibrahimovic.