Arsenal, West Ham and Southampton are all in action at 3pm as a busy day of Premier League action continues with six matches taking place in the top flight, with Leicester vs Chelsea set to wrap up the day’s programme in the evening kick-off. Chelsea will remain top of the table regardless of the result at the King Power Stadium, though the chasing pack will hope to close the gap to the league leaders. Follow all the action here.

Today’s fixtures:

Tottenham vs West Brom – 12:30

Burnley vs Southampton – 15:00

Hull vs Bournemouth – 15:00

Sunderland vs Stoke – 15:00

Swansea vs Arsenal – 15:00

Watford vs Middlesbrough – 15:00

West Ham vs Crystal Palace – 15:00

Leicester vs Chelsea – 15:00

Preview...

It’s a big game for…

Walter Mazzarri. Speculation has been rife about whether the Italian’s days are numbered at Watford. His team have taken one win from their last eight games and there are growing murmurs that his players are unhappy with his style of management.

A win against a Middlesbrough team, who have won just once in their last 23 away games in the Premier League, could ease tensions somewhat. However, it won’t help that a whole host of key players are missing, including Roberto Pereyra, Nordin Amrabat and Adlene Guedioura.

Best stat…

Troy Deeney likes playing against Middlesbrough. The veteran Hornets striker has scored six goals in his last eight games against the side.

Walter Mazzarri's side have struggled in recent weeks ( Getty )

Remember when…

On-loan Tom Cleverley scored the only goal of the game for Watford in their 2009 win over Middlesbrough at the Riverside stadium? The goal, and more importantly the result, all but confirmed Gareth Southgate’s later dismissal.

Player to watch…

Alvaro Negredo. Despite Middlesbrough’s patchy form, the on-loan Spaniard has had a hand in the last seven goals for Boro, scoring six and assisting one. His aerial prowess could come in handy against a Watford team who have conceded a joint-league high 10 headed goals, level with Stoke.

Past three meetings…

Middlesbrough 0 Watford 1 (Holebas) Riverside Stadium, October 2016

Watford 2 (Deeney, Ighalo) Middlesbrough 0 Vicarage Road, April 2015

Middlesbrough 1 (Kike) Watford 1 (Deeney) Riverside Stadium, October 2014

Watford will need to keep an eye on Negredo ( Getty )

Form guide…

Watford: LLDLLW

Middlesbrough: LWLLDW

Vital information…

Kick off time: 3pm

TV: highlights on BBC1

Odds…

Watford to win: 31/20

Middlesbrough to win: 11/5

Draw: 21/10

