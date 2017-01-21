It was, said Wayne Rooney, a strange feeling to have overtaken Sir Bobby Charlton’s record in a game in which Manchester United dropped more points.
“It is a proud moment but a strange feeling,” he said. “We wanted three points but didn’t get it. But to finally get that record is a great feeling.
Describing the stoppage-time free-kick at Stoke that brought up goal number 250, Rooney said: “We looked at set pieces before the game and we knew they could be important.
Stoke vs Manchester United player ratings
-
1/22 Lee Grant – 7 out of 10
Made a couple of smart stops but never did anything more than expected of him.
Getty Images
-
2/22 Glen Johnson – 6 out of 10
Was allowed to take advantage of United’s narrow midfield but kept busy defensively.
Getty Images
-
3/22 Ryan Shawcross – 7 out of 10
Did well to combat the combined muscle of Ibrahimovic and Fellaini in the aerial battles.
Getty Images
-
4/22 Bruno Martins Indi – 6 out of 10
Was strong defensively, even if he was caught out of position at times.
Man Utd via Getty Images
-
5/22 Erik Pieters – 7 out of 10
Marauded forward well and got his reward when his cross was turned in by Mata.
Getty Images
-
6/22 Charlie Adam – 6 out of 10
Made his presence in the centre of midfield felt as he harried United’s stars.
Getty Images
-
7/22 Glenn Whelan – 6 out of 10
Watched Pogba well throughout and made sure his impact on the game was limited to the deeper positions.
Man Utd via Getty Images
-
8/22 Marko Arnautovic – 6 out of 10
Cynical yellow card for pulling down Herrera on the break and was not too influential in an attacking sense.
Man Utd via Getty Images
-
9/22 Xherdan Shaqiri – 5 out of 10
Had a decent effort from a cut inside shot, but should have fed Crouch better when Stoke had a two on two in the first half.
Getty Images
-
10/22 Joe Allen – 6 out of 10
Neat touches and effortless passing as his glided around the field but nothing much more meaningful than that.
Getty Images
-
11/22 Peter Crouch – 5 out of 10
Was a nuisance for Jones and Smalling and always a danger in the air.
Man Utd via Getty Images
-
12/22 David De Gea – 6 out of 10
Nothing he could do about the goal and had little to do other than that.
Getty Images
-
13/22 Antonio Valencia – 6 out of 10
Was called the best right-back in the world by his manager but other than his usual overlaps, did little to reinforce that view.
Getty Images
-
14/22 Phil Jones – 6 out of 10
Looking more and more like the player Sir Alex Ferguson once predicted he would be and won some crucial tackles and interceptions.
Getty Images
-
15/22 Chris Smalling – 6 out of 10
Preferred to Rojo in defence and took the armband but had his work cut out with Crouch.
Man Utd via Getty Images
-
16/22 Daley Blind – 5 out of 10
Had plenty of space to get forward but lacked the pace to turn it into any sort of danger for United.
Getty Images
-
17/22 Ander Herrera – 7 out of 10
His usual high-octane performance and fast becoming one of the first names on the teamsheet.
Getty Images
-
18/22 Paul Pogba – 5 out of 10
Saw his effectiveness reduced as his was played in a deeper role and saw his snap-volley punched away well by Grant.
Getty Images
-
19/22 Marouane Fellaini – 6 out of 10
Had plenty of chances in the air and brought a couple of decent saves from Grant.
Man Utd via Getty Images
-
20/22 Juan Mata – 6 out of 10
Mata did his usual stuff but got the unfortunate final touch to divert the ball past De Gea and then missed a golden opportunity to equalise at the other end, skying his shot over from two yards.
Man Utd via Getty Images
-
21/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 6 out of 10
Missed a golden chance to equalise when he launched his shot into row Z in the first half, but created a great effort for Ibrahimovic before that.
Getty Images
-
22/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 5 out of 10
Had a number of chances to score but twice tried to pass when a shot looked the better option.
Man Utd via Getty Images
“When we got the free-kick I actually indicated to Ander Herrera that I was going to shoot so that the players could try to get across the keeper and put him off. As soon as I hit it, I knew it was in.
“I have been at the club a long time and those goals have built up over the years but to finally get the record is wonderful.”
