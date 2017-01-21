  1. Sport
Wayne Rooney admits 'strange feeling' after breaking Sir Bobby Charlton's goal record as Manchester United drop points

Rooney expressed his delight at finally breaking the record but seemed more concerned with Manchester United dropping points at Stoke

Wayne Rooney applauds the Manchester United fans after his record-breaking 250th goal Getty

It was, said Wayne Rooney, a strange feeling to have overtaken Sir Bobby Charlton’s record in a game in which Manchester United dropped more points.

“It is a proud moment but a strange feeling,” he said. “We wanted three points but didn’t get it. But to finally get that record is a great feeling.

Describing the stoppage-time free-kick at Stoke that brought up goal number 250, Rooney said: “We looked at set pieces before the game and we knew they could be important.

Stoke vs Manchester United player ratings

  • 1/22 Lee Grant – 7 out of 10

    Made a couple of smart stops but never did anything more than expected of him.

    Getty Images

  • 2/22 Glen Johnson – 6 out of 10

    Was allowed to take advantage of United’s narrow midfield but kept busy defensively.

    Getty Images

  • 3/22 Ryan Shawcross – 7 out of 10

    Did well to combat the combined muscle of Ibrahimovic and Fellaini in the aerial battles.

    Getty Images

  • 4/22 Bruno Martins Indi – 6 out of 10

    Was strong defensively, even if he was caught out of position at times.

    Man Utd via Getty Images

  • 5/22 Erik Pieters – 7 out of 10

    Marauded forward well and got his reward when his cross was turned in by Mata.

    Getty Images

  • 6/22 Charlie Adam – 6 out of 10

    Made his presence in the centre of midfield felt as he harried United’s stars.

    Getty Images

  • 7/22 Glenn Whelan – 6 out of 10

    Watched Pogba well throughout and made sure his impact on the game was limited to the deeper positions.

    Man Utd via Getty Images

  • 8/22 Marko Arnautovic – 6 out of 10

    Cynical yellow card for pulling down Herrera on the break and was not too influential in an attacking sense.

    Man Utd via Getty Images

  • 9/22 Xherdan Shaqiri – 5 out of 10

    Had a decent effort from a cut inside shot, but should have fed Crouch better when Stoke had a two on two in the first half.

    Getty Images

  • 10/22 Joe Allen – 6 out of 10

    Neat touches and effortless passing as his glided around the field but nothing much more meaningful than that.

    Getty Images

  • 11/22 Peter Crouch – 5 out of 10

    Was a nuisance for Jones and Smalling and always a danger in the air.

    Man Utd via Getty Images

  • 12/22 David De Gea – 6 out of 10

    Nothing he could do about the goal and had little to do other than that.

    Getty Images

  • 13/22 Antonio Valencia – 6 out of 10

    Was called the best right-back in the world by his manager but other than his usual overlaps, did little to reinforce that view.

    Getty Images

  • 14/22 Phil Jones – 6 out of 10

    Looking more and more like the player Sir Alex Ferguson once predicted he would be and won some crucial tackles and interceptions.

    Getty Images

  • 15/22 Chris Smalling – 6 out of 10

    Preferred to Rojo in defence and took the armband but had his work cut out with Crouch.

    Man Utd via Getty Images

  • 16/22 Daley Blind – 5 out of 10

    Had plenty of space to get forward but lacked the pace to turn it into any sort of danger for United.

    Getty Images

  • 17/22 Ander Herrera – 7 out of 10

    His usual high-octane performance and fast becoming one of the first names on the teamsheet.

    Getty Images

  • 18/22 Paul Pogba – 5 out of 10

    Saw his effectiveness reduced as his was played in a deeper role and saw his snap-volley punched away well by Grant.

    Getty Images

  • 19/22 Marouane Fellaini – 6 out of 10

    Had plenty of chances in the air and brought a couple of decent saves from Grant.

    Man Utd via Getty Images

  • 20/22 Juan Mata – 6 out of 10

    Mata did his usual stuff but got the unfortunate final touch to divert the ball past De Gea and then missed a golden opportunity to equalise at the other end, skying his shot over from two yards.

    Man Utd via Getty Images

  • 21/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 6 out of 10

    Missed a golden chance to equalise when he launched his shot into row Z in the first half, but created a great effort for Ibrahimovic before that.

    Getty Images

  • 22/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 5 out of 10

    Had a number of chances to score but twice tried to pass when a shot looked the better option.

    Man Utd via Getty Images

“When we got the free-kick I actually indicated to Ander Herrera that I was going to shoot so that the players could try to get across the keeper and put him off. As soon as I hit it, I knew it was in.

“I have been at the club a long time and those goals have built up over the years but to finally get the record is wonderful.”

