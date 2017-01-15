Wayne Rooney has broken Sir Bobby Charlton's Manchester United goalscoring record after finding the net in his side's Premier League encounter against Stoke on Saturday afternoon.

Rooney struck home an injury-time free-kick to salvage United a point, but more importantly it saw the England captain notch goal No 250 for the club that breaks club legend Sir Bobby's record.

The 31-year-old forward came on as a second-half substitute in place of Juan Mata as United trailed 1-0, with the Spaniard scoring an own-goal to put Stoke ahead.

That goal brings Rooney's tally to 250 goals, beating the record set by Charlton in 1973.

Rooney signed for United in 2004 for a fee of £31m from Everton and will now surely go down as one of the club's greatest players.

The forward has struggled for form this season and has been subject to criticism from some fans.

Nevertheless, all that was forgotten as Rooney scored United's crucial equaliser to save their unbeaten run, which now stretches to 17 matches as the game ended 1-1.

Rooney also broke Charlton's record of 49 goals for England in September 2015.