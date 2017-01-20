In the week when the family of Nobby Stiles revealed that Wayne Rooney is the only Manchester United player of the modern generation to have expressed concern for the state of the England World Cup winner's health, the 31-year-old has raised £1.2million for charity, through his testimonial.

The Stiles family have told The Independent that the now 74-year-old was in good enough health when Rooney wrote to him - his card extended wishes and an appreciation of his contribution to the game - to appreciate the gesture. Ahead of a Football Writers’ Association dinner in Rooney’s honour on Sunday, the details of his testimonial fund-raising have also now been revealed.

It is the aim of the Wayne Rooney Foundation to raise £5m for disadvantaged children, through four chosen charities. The 31-year-old’s awareness of child disability was accentuated by his wife Coleen’s loss of her sister, Rosie McLoughlin, four years ago after a long battle with the brain disorder Rett sydrome.

Wayne Rooney - career in pictures







13 show all Wayne Rooney - career in pictures























1/13 Breakthrough goal - 2002 Five days before his 17th birthday, Wayne Rooney scored a wonder goal against Arsenal in 2002 as the world realised his talent. Getty

2/13 Switch to United - 2004 A £25.6m fee was soon agreed with Manchester United - despite interest from Newcastle - as Rooney switched Goodison Park for Old Trafford in 2004. Getty

3/13 On the international stage - 2004 It got better for the powerful striker when he scored four goals in as many matches at Euro 2004. Getty

4/13 The stunning goals continue - 2005 It wasn't long before Rooney had become a mainstay in Sir Alex Ferguson's United side, typified by his olley against Newcastle at Old Trafford. Getty

5/13 The red mist descends - 2006 Always a cantankerous player, Rooney's demons haunted him at the 2006 World Cup in Germany as he was sent off for a stamp against Portugal. Getty

6/13 First of many titles - 2007 Rooney had to wait until 2007 for his first taste of Premier League glory, scoring 14 goals as United lifted the title in 2008. Getty

7/13 European glory - 2008 A year later, Rooney was invaluable to Ferguson again as the north west outfit defeated Chelsea in Moscow on penalties to win the Champions League. Getty

8/13 Controversy returns - 2010 As England struggled to a 0-0 draw against Algeria in South Africa, the former Everton striker told supporters exactly what he thought about them into camera. Getty

9/13 World Cup woe - 2012 Despite finally scoring for England at a World Cup in 2014, Rooney was unable to prevent a torrid group stage exit under Roy Hodgson in Brazil. Getty

10/13 Contract talks - 2012 Rooney twice risked incurring the wrath of Ferguson during their time together, famously truning down a contract offer and threatening to leave until better terms were presented. Getty

11/13 Success continues - 2013 In Ferguson's final season in charge, Rooney helped lift another Premier League title in 2013 alongside strike partner Robin van Persie. Getty

12/13 Record breaker - 2015 In 2015, Rooney broke Sir Bobby Charlton's England goalscoring record with his 50th international goal from a penalty in a Euro 2016 qualifying match against Switzerland. Getty

13/13 Switch to midfield - 2016 As Rooney began to age, then-United manager Louis van Gaal switched Rooney into midfielder where he helped the club lift the FA Cup in the Dutchman's last game in charge. Getty

The charities the foundation are helping are the NSPCC - of which Rooney is the inaugural Ambassador for Childhood - plus three North West causes - Claire House Children‘s Hospice, Alder Hey Children‘s Charity and the Manchester United Foundation. The sum comprises all profits, after operating costs, from the sell-out match played at Old Trafford in August between Everton United.

NSPCC Chief Executive Peter Wanless, said: “Wayne Rooney’s donation and support will enable children and young people in schools across the UK to understand abuse, what abuse is and know the NSPCC’s Childline service is there for them.”

“I’d like to thank all the fans who came to the testimonial and made it such a special night,” Rooney said. “They’ve raised a huge amount of money for children who are disadvantaged and it will make a real difference to their lives.” The testimonial, which was shown live on BT Sport, was the first match to be streamed live on Facebook, and also marked the home debut of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.