What’s changed?

As you might expect from one of the more consistent Premier League sides around, not a lot. Manager Tony Pulis has shuffled his pack but only to a small degree and will surely be a busier man as the deadline approaches.

The exit of Darren Fletcher was a perplexing one and certainly has fans questioning what is next but Pulis has earned enough rope over the last three years under his stewardship to be trusted with how to move on without their former captain. A falling out with last summer's big ticket recruit Nacer Chadli is also a concern.

The return of Gary Megson to the club should please the majority of supporters, he comes back to be Pulis' right-hand man after holding the top job between 2004 and 2004.

Pulis has proved himself one of the safest pairs of hands in the game (Getty Images)



Who’s in?

Jay Rodrigiuez is the headline-grabbing name and, if fit, should be a big upgrade especially if Chadli continues his stay on the outside looking in. At his best the 28-year-old could well be in the reckoning for an England look again and was certainly linked higher up the Premier League at his peak.

It will now be down to him - and Albion's medical team - to get him back to that level and keep him there. If they do the £12m the Baggies paid could be one of the bargains of the summer.

Ahmed Hegazi, something of an unknown quantity, has also arrived from Al Ahly and should add some much-needed depth at the back.

Rodriguez is the headline addition of a quiet summer ( Getty )

Who’s out?

Fletcher grabbed the spotlight swapping the Baggies for Stoke while central midfielder companion Craig Gardner left for Birmingham.

The emphasis will very much be on ins rather than outs over the next three weeks with the fear being a couple of early-season injuries could see the squad down to the bare bones within weeks of the big kick off.

Fletcher's exit raised eyebrows ( Getty )

How are they going to line up?

It's often a case of the more centre backs the better for Pulis and without further reinforcements he is likely to once again use Craig Dawson somewhat out of position on the right. Jonny Evans, a target for Leicester but now club captain, will anchor the centre with the evergreen Gareth McAuley.

Jake Livermore, who impressed after arriving in January from Hull, will sit in midfield with Matt Phillips, Rodriguez and, hopefully, Chadli supporting Salomon Rondon further forward.

(4-2-3-1): Ben Foster; Craig Dawson, Jonny Evans, Gareth McAuley, Allan Nyom; Jake Livermore, Claudio Yacob; Matt Phillips, Nacer Chadli, Jay Rodriguez; Salomon Rondon

What’s the one big question that must be answered?

Will they show some more ambition? Albion are one of the most consistent sides in the division but despite a much-improved 10th placed finish last term dropped off alarmingly after reaching the magical 40 point mark - they won only once after reaching that milestone shortly after the turn of the year, although that was turning over Arsenal.

The potential is there and despite the common criticism of Pulis' football they actually entertained for long periods last season too. Now they must build and show they aren't merely happy with mid-table and staying in the league.

Rondon needs some help in the final third ( Getty )

What’s the best that could happen?

A similar season to last term but one where they really kick on beyond Christmas. Some more goals - top scorer Rondon managed only eight last season - and a proper cup run wouldn't go amiss either.

What’s the worst that could happen?

Injuries to key personnel could see the Baggies dragged into a relegation battle and put Pulis on the hotseat by Christmas.