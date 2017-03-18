West Brom vs Arsenal player ratings

Craig Dawson's brace piled more pressure on Arsene Wenger as Arsenal suffered a nightmare 3-1 defeat at West Brom.

The defender and substitute Hal Robson-Kanu, who scored just 75 seconds after coming on, inflicted a sixth loss on the beleaguered Wenger in his last nine games.

Alexis Sanchez's 18th Premier League goal of the season had cancelled out Dawson's opener but the Gunners remain five points adrift of the top four with their hopes of Champions League qualification in the balance.

Dawson stood out but who else caught the eye at The Hawthorns?

