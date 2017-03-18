  1. Sport
West Brom vs Arsenal player ratings: Craig Dawson scores twice to down Gunners

The centre-back scored two carbon copy goals to put the Gunners to the sword to leave the visitors staring missing out on the top four in the face

The Independent Football

  • 1/22 Ben Foster - 7 out of 10

    Had little chance with Arsenal's goal, he made a fine save from Ramsey and showed good handling throughout.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 2/22 Craig Dawson - 8 out of 10

    A constant threat from set-pieces, he dominated the air at both ends of the pitch and was rewarded with two goals.

    Getty Images

  • 3/22 Gareth McAuley - 7 out of 10

    The Northern Irish defender was consistently cool under pressure.

    Getty Images

  • 4/22 Jonny Evans - 8 out of 10

    Alongside his compatriot, he took was the essence of assured defending.

    Getty Images

  • 5/22 Allan Nyom - 7 out of 10

    Demonstrated pace and power from the left-back position.

    Getty Images

  • 6/22 Darren Fletcher - 7 out of 10

    The midfielder was given more license to get forward alongside Livermore and nearly finished off a fine first half move.

    Getty Images

  • 7/22 Jake Livermore - 8 out of 10

    Following his England call-up, the midfielder impressed as he sat in front of the back four.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 8/22 Chris Brunt - 5 out of 10

    Back on the left-side of midfield, the winger was quiet before his removal for Yacob.

    Getty Images

  • 9/22 Nacer Chadli - 6 out of 10

    Switched off defensively for Sanchez's goal, but was at the heart of two of Albion's.

    Getty Images

  • 10/22 James McClean - 7 out of 10

    A livewire on the left, he missed chances with his head and his right boot. Booked.

    Getty Images

  • 11/22 Hal Robson-Kanu - 6 out of 10

    Off the bench and on the scoresheet within 74 seconds.

    Getty Images

  • 12/22 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10

    Made two fine saves before injury forced him off in the first half.

  • 13/22 Hector Bellerín - 5 out of 10

    Pushed back and given a torrid time by the tenacity of McClean.

  • 14/22 Laurent Koscielny - 5 out of 10

    Failed to recover after being beaten in the air by Dawson for Albion's opener.

  • 15/22 Shkodran Mustafi - 5 out of 10

    Struggled against the strength of both Rondon and Robson-Kanu.

  • 16/22 Nacho Monreal - 5 out of 10

    Combined well with Sanchez when overlapping. Less impressive in defence.

  • 17/22 Granit Xhaka - 5 out of 10

    Displayed awareness to set up Sanchez but was outmuscled by West Brom's midfield.

  • 18/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5 out of 10

    Failed to make an impact all afternoon.

  • 19/22 Theo Walcott - 5 out of 10

    An early glimpse of goal was as good as it got for the forward who was unable to show the England boss what he was missing.

  • 20/22 Aaron Ramsey - 5 out of 10

    An off day for the Welshman who was denied by Foster and then culpable for allowing Dawson to roam free to head Albion's third.

  • 21/22 Danny Welbeck - 6 out of 10

    Saw little of the ball up front, but did hit the crossbar with a close-range header in the second half.

  • 22/22 Alexis Sanchez - 7 out of 10

    Another goal for the Chilean, but he struggled after being fouled by McClean. The decision to substitute him led to a chorus of boos.

Craig Dawson enjoyed a fine game for the Baggies

Craig Dawson's brace piled more pressure on Arsene Wenger as Arsenal suffered a nightmare 3-1 defeat at West Brom.

The defender and substitute Hal Robson-Kanu, who scored just 75 seconds after coming on, inflicted a sixth loss on the beleaguered Wenger in his last nine games.

Alexis Sanchez's 18th Premier League goal of the season had cancelled out Dawson's opener but the Gunners remain five points adrift of the top four with their hopes of Champions League qualification in the balance.

