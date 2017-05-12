A Chelsea win at the Hawthorns will clinch the Premier League title for the second time in three years in Antonio Conte’s debut season as manager. The Italian will be desperate to wrap things up as early as possible so all of his players’ focus in the closing weeks goes toward the FA Cup final at the end of May against Arsenal.

Tony Pulis has guided his West Bromwich Albion side to an impressive 8th place, a position which they could draw closer to confirming as their own as fellow Midland side Leicester face a tough trip to Manchester City on Saturday lunchtime. The Baggies’ form has been dreadful of late, and their main incentive will be to prevent the visitors from winning the title on their ground; no easy feat considering Chelsea’s run.

The Blues capitalised on Tottenham’s slip-up at West Ham to move seven points clear at the top by beating Middlesbrough 3-0, but will be keen to leave nothing to chance with knowledge of how unpredictable this league can be. Stand-in captain Gary Cahill has confessed that the players will need to keep their concentration ahead of this game, which is ‘never comfortable’; particularly as his side have won just one of their last five visits to West Brom.

Despite Cesc Fabregas’ sublime performance against Middlesbrough last time out, he could be sidelined if N’Golo Kante, who is set to win the title in successive years with two different clubs, is declared fit after a thigh injury. For the hosts, Matt Phillips has been ruled out with a hamstring problem but Tony Pulis is hopeful that he will be able to call on striker Hal Robson Kanu.

If there is one thing for which Tony Pulis sides have become notorious, it is their ability to make things difficult for their opponents and their best chance of preventing Chelsea from achieving their objective is to do just that. The likes of Costa, Hazard and Pedro will be going for broke and West Bromwich Albion will need a resolute defensive performance to keep them out and avoid the humiliation of having a side seal the title on their patch.

What time does it start?

West Bromwich Albion vs Chelsea kicks off at 8pm on Friday 12th May.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm.

It’s a big game for…

Eden Hazard. He is Chelsea’s best player and after an anonymous season last year, he has been in fine form with 15 goals and 5 assists to help drive his team’s title challenge this time around. Just one more match-winning moment from the Belgian winger would be enough to clinch them the Premier League trophy and he is more than capable of doing exactly that.

Best stat…

None of the 21 Premier League meetings between these two sides have ever ended goalless. On Chelsea’s last two visits to the Hawthorns, they have had a player sent off: John Terry last season, and Cesc Fabregas the year before.

Remember when…

Chelsea registered 15 consecutive league wins against West Brom between 1984 and 2011. Over that run, they scored 39 goals, compared to the 5 scored by West Brom.

Player to watch...

Ben Foster. He received a nomination for the FWA player of the season award, which may be slightly over the top, but in Foster, West Brom do have a solid goalkeeper. He will have his work cut out trying to keep Eden Hazard and co at bay, but he can be a tough man to beat and could make things tough for the champions-elect.

Past three meetings…

Chelsea 1-0 West Bromwich Albion, Premier League, December 2016

Chelsea 2-2 West Bromwich Albion, Premier League, January 2016

West Bromwich Albion 2-3 Chelsea, Premier League, August 2015

Form guide…

West Bromwich Albion: LLLLD

Chelsea: LWWWW

Odds…

West Bromwich Albion to win: 17/2

Chelsea to win: 7/20

Draw: 4/1