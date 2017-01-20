It’s a big game for…

Victor Anichebe: The 28-year-old has started tremendously under the management of David Moyes, scoring three goals in his first two starts. There were doubts as to whether the Nigerian would be fit to play, but Moyes appears confident that he is ready.

Best stat…

These two sides have the lowest possession figures on average in the Premier League this campaign, so we can prepare for it to start slowly.

Remember when…

Nacer Chadli was introduced as a substitute and scored a late equaliser to snatch a point against the Black Cats in the return fixture earlier this season. There's never much to separate these two sides.

Player to watch…

Jermain Defoe: The Sunderland striker has scored 23 goals since the start of 2016 and continues to prove his ability in front of goal. He is set to cause an upset.

Past three-meetings…

Sunderland 1 (van Aanholt) West Brom 1 (Chadli), Premier League, October 2016

Sunderland 0 West Brom 0, Premier League, April 2016

West Brom 1 (Berahino) Sunderland, Premier League, October 2015





Odds...

West Brom to win:17/25

Sunderland to win: 24/5

Draw: 29/10

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)

Form guide…

West Brom: LLWWLL

Sunderland: LLDDLL

Vital information…

KICK-OFF TIME: 15:00

TV: N/A