Antonio Conte has urged his players to remain focused as they enter the business end of the season, with a 2-1 win against West Ham moving Chelsea ten points clear at the top of the Premier League with just eleven games remaining.

Chelsea were forced to wait until after all of their title rivals had played this weekend but goals from Eden Hazard and Diego Costa gave them a comfortable win away to their London rivals.

The win stretched the club’s unbeaten run to 7 league matches and Conte has said he is delighted with how his players are coping with the pressure, especially as he knows the likes of Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino remain confident that their clubs can catch Chelsea.

“Now there are only 11 games left and in this period it is very important to live with the pressure in the right way,” Conte said. “Especially when you play the game after your opponent has won a game.

“I think that until now we are deserving to stay on top of the table and that it is important to continue in this position. It is important for us to know they have this ambition, but for sure, it won’t be easy and we know this.

“It won’t be easy because Tottenham and City will make it very tough until the end. I have listened to the coaches of the other teams and they trust to win and it is right for them to have this ambition. So we must keep our desire for the fight.”

West Ham vs Chelsea player ratings







22 show all West Ham vs Chelsea player ratings









































1/22 Darren Randolph – 7 out of 10 Not at fault for either of Chelsea's two goals. Made a superb reaction save in the second-half to deny Diego Costa from point blank range. Getty Images

2/22 Cheikhou Kouyate – 4 out of 10 Shifted into defence so as to accommodate Noble. He committed more fouls in the first-half than Chelsea did as an entire team, which rather sums his performance up. AFP/Getty Images

3/22 Winston Reid – 6 out of 10 Made two crucial first-half interceptions and proved more solid than the decidedly erratic Jose Fonte. Getty Images

4/22 Jose Fonte – 4 out of 10 The winter signing struggled against Chelsea’s pace and made two first-half howlers: first doing too much on the ball and dribbling into trouble, then suffering the indignity of an air-kick as he went to boot the ball away from Pedro. Spurned two good goal-scoring opportunities in the second-half. West Ham United via Getty Images

5/22 Aaron Cresswell – 6 out of 10 One of West Ham’s better players and overlapped nicely with Snodgrass down the left. Their partnership shows promise. Put some good balls into the box for Carroll to contest but exposed defensively by Hazard. . Getty Images

6/22 Mark Noble – 5 out of 10 Struggled. The West Ham captain is too frequently overran in the big games. Lacked the pace to compete with Chelsea’s scampering midfield and offered little going forward. West Ham United via Getty Images

7/22 Pedro Obiang – 6 out of 10 One of West Ham’s better players but he won’t want to see Chelsea’s second goal again: a Cesc Fabregas corner skimming off the top of his head and into the path of Diego Costa for the easiest of close-range finishes. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 Sofiane Feghouli – 6 out of 10 Started the game impressively and initially looked to have Alonso’s number, showing promise in the final third. But faded as the game went on. West Ham United via Getty Images

9/22 Manuel Lanzini – 7 out of 10 Took his late goal very well, firing past Courtois after being played in by Ayew. A talented, but ultimately limited to a role on the periphery tonight. West Ham United via Getty Images

10/22 Robert Snodgrass – 6 out of 10 Made some impressive darting runs behind Victor Moses and worked nicely with Cresswell but will be disappointed he didn’t stretch the Chelsea defence more. West Ham United via Getty Images

11/22 Andy Carroll – 6 out of 10 A hard-working performance but Carroll, rushed back from injury for this game, never looked a threat unless the ball was in the air. Even then, he was well dealt with by Cahill and David Luiz. West Ham United via Getty Images

12/22 Thibaut Courtois – 7 out of 10 Rarely called into action but did well against the aerial threat of Andy Carroll. Made a fine save to keep Jose Fonte out. Getty Images

13/22 Cesar Azpilicueta – 6 out of 10 The Spaniard had been identified as a potential weak link before the match but was rarely troubled. West Ham United via Getty Images

14/22 Gary Cahill – 7 out of 10 Another solid performance from Chelsea’s skipper. Won an impressive 5 aerial battles and made two significant interceptions. West Ham United via Getty Images

15/22 David Luiz – 7 out of 10 Looked confident playing alongside Cahill and also dealt with Carroll well, frequently drifting into Azpilicueta’s territory to ensure the forward didn’t isolate his smaller team-mate. West Ham United via Getty Images

16/22 Victor Moses – 6 out of 10 The wing-back — a revelation this season — has looked a little tired in recent weeks and was again below-par for the league leaders. It may be time for Antonio Conte to give him a brief rest. Getty Images

17/22 N’Golo Kante – 7 out of 10 Not the Frenchman’s finest performance but he was still a menace in the middle of the park, winning four tackles and joining the counter attack whenever possible. West Ham United via Getty Images

18/22 Cesc Fabregas – 7 out of 10 Another encouraging performance from the midfielder which suggests he has truly revolutionised his game under Antonio Conte. No player ran further and his through-balls proved a constant threat. West Ham United via Getty Images

19/22 Marcos Alonso – 7 out of 10 Restricted to just the one barnstorming run forward this week. Feghouli made a bright start down his flank but Alonso quickly recovered and kept him quiet for the rest of the evening. Getty Images

20/22 Pedro – 7 out of 10 Looked very dangerous on the counter-attack and combined well with Eden Hazard. Should have done better with a first-half chance though, which was deflected clear by Obiang. Getty Images

21/22 Eden Hazard – 9 out of 10 Brilliant against Swansea last week and tonight he was once again Chelsea’s most dangerous player. Took his goal with confidence and was a frequent menace on the counter-attack. West Ham United via Getty Images

22/22 Diego Costa – 7 out of 10 An almost anonymous first-half during which he only touched the ball 24 times, but what does that matter when he got his name onto the scoresheet? A poacher’s finish but they all count. AFP/Getty Images

West Ham started brightly at the London Stadium and enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges although they struggled to convert their greater share of possession into goal-scoring opportunities.

Eden Hazard scored Chelsea’s opening goal on the counter-attack and the league leaders were comfortable thereafter, Diego Costa bundling in from close-range to double their advantage before Manuel Lanzini pulled one back for West Ham in injury time.

Chelsea were impressive throughout but it was the late goal from Lanzini that particularly irked Conte, the Italian warning his players after the match that they must make sure they kill off teams when they have the chance to avoid any late-match jitters.

Lanzini scored late on (West Ham United via Getty)



“We scored out first goal but we must then try to finish the game,” Conte said. “We had more chances to score and we must be more clinical.

“When the match remains at 1-0 or 2-0, in England, anything can happen. You can see that tonight — West Ham have scored very late on and we could have been in trouble for this reason. We have to be more clinical so that when we create the chances we can score.

“And we have to make sure we don’t concede those type of last minute goals.”

Bilic was disappointed with the result (Getty)



West Ham manager Slaven Bilic meanwhile remarked that Chelsea have the look of Premier League champions as he was left to reflect on a sixth home defeat of the season.

Ahead of the match, Antonio Conte had spent much of his pre-match press conference acknowledging what a powerful side West Ham were and how they would pose his three man defence a threat through their direct forward play.

But after Chelsea’s 2-1 win, the only manager praising the power of his opponents was Bilic.

“I can see [Chelsea] staying on top with the quality they have and with how solid they are. And they are in physically good shape, too,” Bilic said.

“They always defend in numbers, the minimum with five and two holding midfields. And then because they are really fit they can make the defensive transitions. So of course I am impressed with them.”