West Ham prove there's life after Dimitri Payet with rousing victory over London rivals Crystal Palace

Sam Allardyce's return to West Ham, though not, of course, to the Upton Park he left behind 20 months ago, ended in defeat and left him without a victory in five games as manager of Crystal Palace, who sit outside the relegation places on goal difference alone.

They had looked the more likely side in a dull first half but were overwhelmed afterwards as Andy Carroll, a striker always admired by Allardyce when fit, became the dominant figure. His spectacular scissors kick may well have been the goal of the day anywhere.

Mikhail Antonio made all three and Manuel Lanzini suggested there could be life after Dimitri Payet if need be. Statistically West Ham win twice as many games with Payet in the side as without him but this performance defied the figures.

As expected there was no sign of the French playmaker, who has been taking advantage of the transfer window to announce his intention of returning to his homeland; regardless of the five-year contract signed only last January before his starring role at Euro 2016.

West Ham now face the classic dilemma of a key player who wants to better himself elsewhere: stand firm until the end of the window and hope to get the best out of him for the rest of the season – possibly by promising a move in the summer – or cash in now, taking a sufficiently large fee for all-round improvement to the squad.

Home supporters showed where their loyalties lie on the issue, chanting from the start for manager Slaven Bilic, and underlining the point on the 27th minute – marking Payet's squad number.

At that moment they might have been celebrating a goal, for Carroll had just volleyed their only chance of the first half over the bar from Mark Noble's cross.

Until and after that moment they lacked the craft as well as the threat from set pieces that Payet provides; an area in which Palace have proved as vulnerable as any team this season.

Allardyce meanwhile had kept his distance - and what a distance it is from the dugouts to the touchline. Once he had made the long march to the touchline to have a word, Palace began to make the better chances. Yohan Cabaye's smart shot from 20 yards required Darren Randolph – back in the side after Adrian conceded five against Manchester City – to make the game's first save; Noble's foul brought a free-kick by Andros Townsend that was jabbed wide across goal by James Tomkins; and from another Townsend cross, Jason Puncheon at the far post could not quite turn the ball in.

From the start of the second half, when Antonio was pushed further forward in a change of formation, there was a welcome flurry of goal-mouth incident as Carroll began to harass the visiting defence more menacingly. He hit three decent shots in the first quarter of an hour as well as almost beating former team-mate Tomkins to Feghouli's cross.

He then won a free-kick in a perfect position for Payet; Lanzini clipped it over the bar, but the pressure was building and in the 67th minute the home side scored. Noble sent Antonio through in his new position in the inside-left channel to veer wide of goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and lay a pass square for Feghouli to tap in his first league goal.

Palace sent on Chelsea loanee Loic Remy, Lee Chung-Yong and new signing Jeffrey Schlupp from Leicester City but Carroll left his old manager looking rueful by meeting Antonio's centre sideways on with a classic left-footed scissors.

Worse, Antonio completed a hat-trick of assists by putting Lanzini clear to chip in the third.

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Randolph; Collins, Reid, Ogbonna (Byram, 46), Cresswell; Noble, Obiang; Antonio, Feghouli, Lanzini (Fernandes, 87); Carroll.

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Hennessey; Tomkins, Dann, Delaney, Ward; McArthur (Lee,69), Ledley (Schlupp, 80); Townsend (Remy,69), Cabaye, Puncheon; Benteke.

Referee: Neil Swarbrick (Lancashire) ​