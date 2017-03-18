Craig Shakespeare's perfect run goes on as Leicester resurgence continues with win at West Ham

William Shakespeare made many a stirring tale even better and so it is proving with his namesake Craig at Leicester City, who have now won each of the four games under his command since the controversial sacking of Claudio Ranieri last month.

Home victories over Liverpool and Hull in the Premier League and the night to remember against Sevilla in the Champions League have now seen a long-awaited first league victory away from the King Power Stadium added to his list of achievements. No previous Premier League manager has begun with three wins with three goals each.

First half goals from Riyad Mahrez, Robert Huth and Jamie Vardy turned out to be just enough, although the reviving champions had to survive a second-half barrage from the hosts, who saw first Manuel Lanzini and then Andre Ayew score to put them back in contention.

Mahrez put Leicester in front ( Getty )

The conquerors of Sevilla were forced into a pre-match change as a back injury sufered by captain Wes Morgan ended an 87-game Premier League run. Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel took the armband with little-used Tunisian Yohan Benalouane replacing Morgan in defence for a first Premier League start.

West Ham were also without their captain, with Mark Noble ruled out with a dead leg at a time when many Hammers fans have been branding him a dead loss for his performances this term.

Michail Antonio, included in Gareth Southgate's England squad, cut inside from the left to fire the game's first shot over Schmeichel's crossbar.

The first effort on target, in the fifth minute, ended up in the net at the other end, though it looked as though Mahrez was attempting to find the head of Vardy, who had given him the ball on the right flank, or Shinji Okazaki.

Huth's header doubled Leicester's advantage ( Getty )

His delivery found neither but instead bounced beyond the reach of home goalkeeper Darren Randolph.

That may have been a fluke but Leicester's response was to double their lead from the very next attack using nothing but guile. A free-kick move saw Marc Albrighton flick the ball up with the outside of his boot for Huth to head past Randolph from seven yards.

West Ham's day took another turn for the worst when Winston Reid, the acting captain, fell awkwardly and had to be replaced by Robert Snodgrass in the 18th minute, with Cheikhou Kouyate dropping into defence.

Home hopes were instantly raised when Danny Drinkwater scythed Antonio down 25 yards in front of goal and Lanzini's gem of a 19th-minute free-kick over the wall found the top corner. Schmeichel didn't even move.

Lanzini pulled one back with an exquisite free-kick ( Getty )

The Hammers were roused and Ayew fired only just wide before Andy Carroll put the ball in the Leicester net. A flag catching Antonio offside had already been raised though so the half-hour mark passed with no further addition to the scoreline.

Snodgrass and Ayew got in each other's way meeting a cross from the left and another from the same side, delivered by Carroll, saw Antonio head wide on the stretch.

Terrible defending allowed Leicester to restore their two-goal lead in the 38th minute however, with Albrighton's corner being allowed to find Vardy in front of goal and the England striker lost no time in firing high past Randolph on the turn.

Again the Hammers looked to Lanzini for inspiration but although the Argentinian beat Schmeichel with a low drive this time it went just wide and the half ended with Leicester fans' cheers drowning out the boos of the home supporters.

Vardy restored Leicester's two-gal advantage ( Getty )

Benalouane didn't play enough games to earn a medal last season but showed early in the second period that he was as confident as any of his over-achieving team-mates with a free-kick from his own half designed to catch out Randolph, who saw it coming in time to catch on his goal-line.

Drinkwater was booked for booting Kouyate into the air before Vardy missed a grrat chance to make it 4-1. Mahrez's ball gave him the opportunity to shoot on the left of the box as Randolph came out but his chip cleared the crossbar.

He was left to rue that miss as West Ham again hauled themselves back into the game and once more Lanzini was the inspiration with a long-range free-kick that Schmeichel dived to divert behind for a corner, even though it was actually going wide. The corner was headed back across goal by Carroll for Ayew to head through Schmeichel from inside the six-yard box. Game on once again.

Leicester found themselves pegged back and holding on as the Hammers came at them from all directions. Shakespeare made a double change for the last 15 minutes with Vardy and Okazaki replaced by Islam Slimani and Ahmed Musa.

Ayew gave West Ham hope late on ( Getty )

Still West Ham came at the Foxes and Schmeichel had to bat a Carroll header off his line.

Ayew should have made it 3-3 when set up by Antonio as the flag stayed down but the Hammers record signing blasted wastefully over.

Leicester were hanging on grimly and had Huth to thank for blocking Kouyate's goal-bound effort in a mad scramble.

Six minutes of added time ensured the Hammers would have at least one great chance to level and so it proved when Snodgrass's free-kick was deflected into Carroll's path only for Schmeichel to pull off a superb reflex stop.

Sub Slimani had a chance to wrap up victory straight after on the counter but Randolph was able to block.

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Randolph; Byram, Fonte, Reid (Snodgrass 18), Cresswell (Masuaku 73); Obiang (Fernandes 67), Kouyate; Ayew, Lanzini, Antonio; Carroll. Subs (not used): Adrian, Collins, Nordtveit, Feghouli.

Leicester City (4-4-1-1): Schmeichel; Simpson, Huth, Benalouane, Fuchs; Mahrez (Chilwell 87), Ndidi, Drinkwater, Albrighton; Okazaki (Musa 76); Vardy (Slimani 76). Subs (not used): Zieler, King, Amartey, Gray.

Referee: Roger East