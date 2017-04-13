Slaven Bilic has confirmed Michail Antonio will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury suffered during the first half of West Ham's 1-0 Premier League win over Swansea.

Antonio will miss the Hammers' remaining six games, including their trip to Sunderland on Saturday, but it is not clear if he will be fit for England's World Cup qualifier with Scotland on June 10.

West Ham boss Bilic told his weekly press conference: "We are without Michail Antonio. It's a significant injury and he's out for the season.

"It's a big blow with Antonio because he has been good in every game."