West Ham have announced a price freeze on season tickets for their second campaign at the former Olympic Stadium.

The Hammers have an existing 52,000 season-ticket holders at the London Stadium, and a waiting list of 55,000.

The cheapest adult season ticket was £289 for the 2016/17 term - West Ham's first since leaving Upton Park - and season tickets for under-16s were £99.

Those prices remain the same for holders who renew for the 2017/18 campaign.

Co-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold said: "We promised to provide affordable Premier League football for our 52,000 founding season-ticket holders, and that promise is ongoing.

"Today, we are delighted to announce a price freeze for all season-ticket holders renewing for the 2017/18 campaign."

