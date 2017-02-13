West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has been charged with improper conduct for his behaviour during Saturday's draw against West Brom, the Football Association has announced.

Bilic was sent off by referee Michael Oliver after he angrily threw down a television microphone following West Brom's late equaliser, which made it 2-2.

Hammers assistant manager Nikola Jurcevic has been hit with the same charge after he had earlier complained about a West Ham goal that was disallowed for offside.

The pair now have until 6pm on Thursday to respond to the charge.

An FA statement read: "West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has been charged by the FA following the game against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday 11 February 2017.

"It is alleged that his behaviour in or around the 90th minute of the fixture amounted to improper conduct.

"His assistant manager Nikola Jurcevic has also been charged for alleged misconduct following an incident in the 19th minute.

"Both have until 6pm on 16 February 2017 to respond to their charge."

Bilic felt West Ham had been hard done by throughout the game at the London Stadium, as his side came from behind to lead West Brom 2-1, only to be denied victory by Gareth McAuley's injury-time header.

Oliver chose not to award the hosts a foul on Sofiane Feghouli in the build-up to Nacer Chadli opening the scoring for the Baggies while Jurcevic was left incensed when Feghouli's strike was then ruled out for offside.

Bilic said after the match: "There were four or five decisions and all of them went totally against us. It's building up your frustration."

He and Jurcevic could be handed touchline bans, as well as fines, if found guilty of the charges.

West Ham's next match is away to Watford in the Premier League on February 25, before a London derby at home to Chelsea on March 6.

PA