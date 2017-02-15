West Ham manager Slaven Bilic fined £8,000 after accepting FA misconduct charge

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic and his assistant Nikola Jurcevic have been fined £8,000 after admitting to an FA misconduct charge.

The pair were charged with improper conduct for their behaviour during last weekend's draw against West Brom.

Bilic was sent off by referee Michael Oliver after he angrily threw down a television microphone following the Baggies' late equaliser.

Jurcevic was hit with the same charge after he had earlier complained about a West Ham goal that was disallowed for offside.

Bilic felt West Ham had been hard done by throughout the game at the London Stadium, as his side came from behind to lead West Brom 2-1, only to be denied victory in injury time.

Oliver chose not to award the hosts a foul on Sofiane Feghouli in the build-up to Nacer Chadli opening the scoring for the Baggies while Jurcevic was left incensed when Feghouli's strike was then ruled out for offside.

Bilic said after the match: "There were four or five decisions and all of them went totally against us. It's building up your frustration."

West Ham's next match is away to Watford in the Premier League on February 25, before a London derby at home to Chelsea on March 6.