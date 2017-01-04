West Ham explain why London Stadium steward was chanting Manchester United songs

West Ham have hardly been having the best time in their new home, but more than a few eyebrows were raised when a steward supposedly representing the club was caught chanting with visiting Manchester United fans at Monday's game.

Footage of United fans singing the "12 days of Cantona" song outside the London Stadium were initially uploaded as part of a longer video by Dutch YouTuber PI Alfa.

A short clip of the video, which showed a man in a bright orange jacket singing along, was quickly edited and posted on social media.

Several West Ham fan accounts picked up on the clip, with several imploring club owners David Gold and David Sullivan to "sort it out".

At one point, Sullivan's son even tweeted to say he had passed the clip on to "higher powers".

West Ham steward singing the Cantona song with Man United fans yesterday... pic.twitter.com/b7Mgu2ubsH — West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) January 3, 2017

Eventually, West Ham cleared up the controversy, explaining that the steward did not represent the club and was in fact a Manchester United employee.

To clarify, for away games clubs routinely take their own stewards to matches to assist. We have checked and this is a #mufc steward. #COYI https://t.co/UokK7WVC7P — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 4, 2017

"To clarify, for away games clubs including West Ham United routinely take their own stewards to matches to assist," a club statement read.

"Please note the steward videoed chanting with away fans on Monday evening has been identified as a Man Utd representative."