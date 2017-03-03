Tucked away in mid-table obscurity, West Ham United's run-in to their maiden season at the London Stadium is in danger of becoming an anti-climax, but if anything can stir some passion it is a visit from Chelsea.

On Monday, under the lights at the former Olympic Stadium, Slaven Bilic's side have the chance to inflict a bloody nose on a Chelsea side 10 points clear at the top and apparently cantering to the Premier League title.

They have already beaten them once there this season, in the League Cup before Chelsea hit their stride, but the merits of that 2-1 victory were largely overlooked as an always ferocious derby was marred by violent disorder in the stands.

The news that West Ham striker Andy Carroll is expected to play after recovering from injury will boost the home side as Chelsea aim to stretch their unbeaten league run to seven games,

Kick-off: The game kicks off at 8.00pm on Monday 6 March.

TV: The match will be shown live on Sky Sports 1.

Form guide

West Ham: DDLLWW

Team news

West Ham are confident that Andy Carroll can pass a late fitness test to feature against Chelsea. Michail Antonio is meanwhile suspended after being sent off in the 1-1 draw with Watford last weekend while Angelo Ogbonna, Diafra Sakho and Gokhan Tore all remain sidelined.

Chelsea — somewhat intimidatingly for their opponents — boast a completely clean bill of health.

Expected line-ups

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Randolph; Antonio, Fonte, Reid, Cresswell; Noble, Obiang; Feghouli, Snodgrass, Lanzini; Carroll.

Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Hazard; Costa.

It's a big game for...

Carroll scored a goal of the season contender against Crystal Palace ( Getty )

Andy Carroll: Who else? Carroll has scored five goals in his last three home London derbies in the Premier League and is one goal away from his 50th strike in the top flight. He has also scored in two of his last three games against Chelsea.

"We have done well without him in the last few games but I'm sure we would have done better with him because he is one of our key players," Bilic said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Monday evening.

"It will be great to have him on the pitch on Monday and a big blow if he doesn't make it."

Player to watch...

Hazard has been fantastic in recent weeks ( Getty )

Eden Hazard: The Belgian is expected to be fit for Chelsea's Premier League clash at West Ham on Monday despite picking up a worrying knock in training.

Hazard was on the receiving end of a kick in training, but head coach Antonio Conte expects the Belgium playmaker to be available at the London Stadium.

Hazard has been in superb form in recent weeks and was particularly influential in the club's recent 3-1 home win against Swansea, completing more dribbles (8) than any other player on the pitch.

Best stat

Antonio Conte has lost two of his three away London derbies in the Premier League, losing out to Arsenal in September and Tottenham in January, while beating Crystal Palace in the other game.

