West Ham may be clear of the threat of relegation but their first season at the London Stadium is still far off what it was destined to be. The Hammers will be using the last few games of the season to jump up as many places as possible in the hope of breaking into the top half of the table.

Everton will also be looking for a late surge up the table but will be doing so from a much better position. The Toffees are pushing for the Europa League spot 13-point, with just three points separating them from fifth place.

What time is kick off?

The match kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.

Where can I watch it?

The match will not be televised in the UK. BBC 1 will be showing replays from 10.30pm.

It’s a big game for…

Slaven Bilic. There has been little said about the West Ham manager of late but silence does not secure the Croatian’s future at the London club by any means. Bilic can ill afford another slump down the table in what has already been a disastrous season for the Hammers.

The pressure is on (Getty)



Remember when…

2-2 after extra time in the 2014/15 FA Cup third round replay, West Ham’s goalkeeper Adrian scores the winning penalty in their 9-8 shootout win against Everton at Upton Park.

Player to watch…

Romelu Lukaku. The striker, who has 24 goals to his name this season so far, will be hoping to score for the 10th game in a row. A win against the Hammers will bring Everton level on points with Manchester United and for Everton to continue their rise up the table, they will need Lukaku to be at his scoring best.

Lukaku celebrates scoring for Everton (Getty Images)



Form…

West Ham: DWLLLL

Everton: WWDLWW

Odds…

West Ham to win: 23/10

Draw: 13/5

Everton: 23/20